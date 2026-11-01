Early box-office momentum for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend indicates a record in advance bookings ahead of its November 5 release. With advance bookings drawing comparisons with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, exhibitors are anticipating a major theatrical event. Strong demand across markets and premium formats have raised expectations for the film’s opening run, with Cinépolis India projecting collections of Rs 400-450 crore over the opening period.

The film is tracking close to Dhurandhar: The Revenge at comparable advance booking checkpoints. Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released on March 19 with 139,000 tickets sold in the first 10-day advance booking period, while Ramayana, releasing on November 5, sold 142,000 tickets in the first ten days of opening of bookings.

As per data tracker Sacnilk, the film as of Saturday has grossed close to Rs 21.20 crore from 454,000 advance tickets sold across India. Hindi-speaking markets are leading demand, while bookings are also gaining traction for the Kannada and Telugu versions. Among the leading markets for Day 1 advance bookings, the National Capital Region (NCR) has recorded gross collections of Rs 3.35 crore, followed by Bengaluru at Rs 3.23 crore and Mumbai at Rs 2.64 crore.

Interest in Dhurandhar: The Revenge piqued just five days before release, which made the sequel accumulate over Rs 40.30 crore between March 14 and March 16 in advance bookings. The film went on to collect Rs 454 crore in the first four days of the release.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director at PVR INOX, said, “Its opening during a six-day festive window is also a positive factor, as families and friends look to spend time together and cinema becomes part of their celebrations. We are optimistic about this interest translating into strong footfalls and sustained audience engagement through the festive period.”

Sameer Munshi, COO of Miraj Entertainment, said: “The demand for Ramayana is far out and unlike anything we’ve experienced in recent years. Dhurandhar’s sequel gained traction in the last four-five days before release, which was unprecedented for a film. We are expecting the same with Ramayana as well,” adding, “Big event films usually peak in the final week before release. Ramayana is already pacing ahead of the biggest films we’ve played. We expect that to add further momentum. With no other big pan-India release during the Diwali week, a five-language release (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam) and strong audience interest, Ramayana will get the maximum screens and shows across languages, which is likely to push its overall collections even higher,” he added.

The early numbers have raised expectations among exhibitors, particularly given the extended advance sales window and demand for premium formats. Cinépolis India has sold around 50,000 tickets so far, with special formats accounting for the majority of bookings. PVR INOX, meanwhile, has crossed 250,000 tickets in advance bookings.

“The early numbers on Ramayana are encouraging. We expect the film to do anywhere around Rs 450 crore in the first four days. On the opening day, we will play over 1,200 shows across our screens nationwide,” said Ashish Misra, head of commercialisation at Cinépolis India.

Misra also believes Ramayana has the potential to surpass the advance-booking performance of Dhurandhar 2 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, two of Cinépolis’ strongest performers in recent years. “There is a fair chance that it will go past what we saw for Dhurandhar 2 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which were the two standout advance bookings for us in recent years. Dhurandhar came in on the back of everything Part 1 had built, and Spider-Man was a franchise returning after five years, so both had a built-in reason for people to book early. But Ramayana is one story every household already knows, so the interest is not limited to one audience segment or one language,” said Misra.

The film’s marketing and promotional campaign, combined with its strong cultural connect and the scale of its presentation, is helping build interest among audiences. Demand is also extending to premium theatrical formats. Industry insiders report strong bookings for IMAX screenings, with several shows reportedly close to sold out. India has over 34 operational IMAX screens across 16 major cities, with PVR INOX, Cinépolis and Miraj Cinemas among the exhibitors operating the format. The trend suggests that some audiences are willing to pay a premium for a larger-screen experience.

Munshi expects this to translate into higher average ticket prices and increased spending per head, providing an additional boost to theatrical revenues.

The film’s promotional campaign is emerging as another driver of early interest. Outreach featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash has helped create a buzz. In September, global YouTube creator MrBeast also joined the film’s promotional campaign in India, adding an international dimension to its outreach. Producer Namit Malhotra also hosted a star-studded 3D world premiere of the film at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27, highlighting the ambition to position the epic as a large-scale cinematic experience for global audiences.