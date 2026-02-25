Kerala Story 2 release date: The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is slated for a Friday, February 27, release. With the sequel back in the spotlight and under a thick blanket of controversy, the outcome of the release remains undecided. However, the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) directive of making 16 cuts comes as a silver lining for the makers of The Kerala Story 2.

The Kerala Story 2: What’s the film about?

As per all the promotional material released so far, Kerala Story 2 follows three parallel plots across three cities. Set in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala, the sequel is centred on young women confronting social, cultural, and religious norms.

However, the Kerala Story 2 trailer began on a jarring note. A message flashed across the screen, which read, “They targeted our daughters. They broke their trust. They stole their futures. This time, we do not stay silent. The story goes beyond. Is bar sahenge nahi… ladenge.” Produced by Vipul Shah, it drew a lot of flak from politicians, social media, and several cinephiles.

Unlike the first part, the sequel is not just about Kerala anymore. It explores how a POCSO complaint from Rajasthan drew attention to Madhya Pradesh. In the state, a young woman is pressured to convert after being drawn into a marriage under false pretences. The final segment concludes in Kerala, where an interfaith relationship causes a stir.

What did CBFC demand?

According to the latest hearing in the Kerala High Court, Kerala Story 2 producers and the CBFC received legal notices to revoke its U/A certification. Petitioner Sreedev Namboodiri’s appeal came as a big blow to the film’s release schedule.

Following a National Award-winning prequel, The Kerala Story 2 was then questioned for both its content and title. Namboodiri’s petition sought the film to be screened at the Kerala HC, but the makers claimed that they were not ready, as per a Bar and Bench report. On a later date, during the latest hearing, the CBFC had then suggested 16 cuts that would trim objectionable content, including a lip-locking scene.

During the hearing, Justice Bechu Kurian observed that “concerns of the people of Kerala about The Kerala Story 2 can’t be kept aside”. With the movie under scrutiny, the 26-year-old biologist petitioner also demanded a title change, disclaimers, and ‘careful examination’.

The divided politics of Kerala Story 2

Naturally, the disputed title of a film that followed Kerala Story invited an array of political comments. With a large section favouring a revision, others supported the film as a ‘reality check’. Political personalities from Shashi Tharoor to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expressed disappointment with the makers, while BJP leaders like Kangna Ranaut called the film a ‘wake-up’.

CM Vijayan strongly advised the release of The Kerala Story 2 and warned that it could spark ‘communal discord’ in the state. At the same time, MP Shashi Tharoor strongly spoke against the film and claimed that there were factual fallacies and exaggerated claims in the ‘propaganda’ film. During a press interaction in New Delhi, he argued that isolated incidents should not be weaponised to deepen communal fault lines or used as propaganda.

Responding to those who have criticised the film as divisive, producer Vipul Shah told NDTV, “No matter how much you criticise us, we will continue to tell the stories of these women. Call it propaganda if you want, we stand with the victims and will continue seeking justice for them.”