ABC has officially cancelled the new season of the American reality TV show ‘The Bachelorette’ after a controversial video resurfaced involving the show’s lead star Taylor Frankie Paul. Prompting a police investigation, Disney, the network’s parent company, has decided not to move forward with The Bachelorette’s Season 22 premiere.

According to TODAY.com, a statement from Disney acknowledged the video saying, “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

Why is the new season of The Bachelorette cancelled?

The domestic assualt case, including Taylor Frankie and Dakota Mortensen, has been under investigation since 2023, according to a Draper City Police Department statement. At the time, Paul had pled guilty to aggravated assault. However, no public statements were made until days before ‘The Bachelorette Season 22′ premiere, by Taylor Paul herself.

A video, which dates back to 2023, released by TMZ on March 20, showed Bachelorette star Taylor Frankie Paul allegedly attacking her then-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

In the video, Mortenson, Paul’s former partner, was seen recording the incident on his cellphone. Mortensen can be heard saying, “This is called physical abuse,” as he struggles to record and tackle Paul. The TV star reportedly then placed him in a headlock before backing up and coming at him again. “See, Taylor, this is all you do. This is the only thing you know how to do.” The couple is also seen using harsh words at each other, while Paul also kicks Mortensen, when he shouts, “Let me go,” and asked her stop and leave him alone.

Trigger Warning: Violence

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Frankie Paul repeatedly attacked Dakota Mortensen during the 2023 incident in which she pled guilty to aggravated assault; video shows that one of her children was struck during the fight. Trigger Warning. https://t.co/77CKYpLxvn pic.twitter.com/avr49EacY3 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 19, 2026

As things got heated, the Bachelorette star is seen grabbing a metal barstool, which she throws towards him, followed by two more stools in his direction. He reminds her that her daughter is sitting right there, but Paul does not stop her violent demeanour towards her former boyfriend. Paul’s daughter was later seen suffering from a visible head injury, described as a ‘goose egg’ by the police.

What did Taylor Frankie Paul say about video and the Bachelorette cancellation?

After announcing the cancellation of the show, a spokesperson for the Bachelorette star told NBC News that she is ‘very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritises her family’s safety and security.’

Her statement further added, “After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

“There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives,” read the statement from Paul about the now-viral video.

While also being a star on ‘The Bachelorette’, Taylor Paul is also a popular creator on TikTok, especially ‘MomTok’. A group of mothers from Utah who create and re-create viral dance trends on social media. Today, Paul is a mother of three, who also shares two children with her ex-husband, Tate.

The cancellation also came after the fifth installment of the Hulu show, ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ stopped filming amid an investigation into Paul and Mortenson’s video. But it was only later, on March 18, that the reality star opened up about the investigation during the press shows for The Bachelorette Season 22. Cinnabon, a brand which had announced a collaboration with the shows, also terminated the deal.