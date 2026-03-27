The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 created a stir earlier today as billionaire pop star Taylor Swift bagged 6 of her 9 nominations. While Latin artist Bad Bunny dominated the international charts, K-pop idols Rose, Jennie, and KATSEYE were recognised for their global domination.

Standing out was one of the less-talked-about categories, though, the Favourite Tour Photographer award. Bagged by Indian-origin Rahul Bhatt for KATSEYE, the shots are credited with several award-winning shots for the K-pop girl group’s Grammy shots.

Check the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 FULL winners list HERE.

One of the biggest industry honours, the UK-born photographer Rahul Bhatt has also worked with industry icons like Camila Cabello, Nicki Minaj, and one of the most now-broken-up boy bands, One Direction.

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Who is Rahul Bhatt?

Rahul Bhatt completed his intermediate-level vocational education in 2009 and worked on DJing and music production while he attended Wreake Valley Community College from 2006 to 2010. He studied IT, media studies, psychology, biology, and other languages.

In fact, he also completed his Business Management degree in 2015 from the University of Westminster. He honed his social media, marketing, PR, and entrepreneurial skills. Today, working as a freelance talent, he has been in Los Angeles and London for over a decade. With a speciality in visual content, photography, and video, Bhatt has produced 360° digital and content campaigns and strategies for Coldplay, Camila Cabello, Nicki Minaj, Ava Max, Little Mix, and James Arthur. He also worked closely with international TV franchises like Got Talent, X Factor, and La Banda.

His first nomination for an iHeartRadio Music Award for the Favourite Tour Photographer came in 2019 for Cabello’s tour. He is popularly known to handle KATSEYE’s high-profile shoots and operates internationally.

Fact Check: Is he related to Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt?

While some may confuse Rahul Bhatt with Mahesh Bhatt‘s son, the rumours are not true. Coincidentally, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s half-brother is also named Rahul, but is not the tour photographer of several global music icons.

Mahesh Bhatt’s son, Rahul, is a Mumbai-based fitness trainer and is infamously known for his rumoured ties with Mumbai terror attack accused David Headley, which came to light during Bigg Boss Season 4. He has kept away from the spotlight since.