Jasveen Sangha, the woman known as the ‘Ketamine Queen,’ has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for her role in the death of Friends star Matthew Perry. Sangha, 42, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, where she gave an apology to Perry’s family.

Standing before the court, Sangha appeared emotional as she addressed the room. “I take full responsibility for my actions; they were not mistakes, they were horrible choices,” Sangha told the packed courtroom. “I am so sorry I have had a hand in this tragic outcome.”

She admitted that her life as a high-end drug dealer had shattered people’s lives and those of their family and friends. Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett took note of her statement but reminded Sangha of the long road ahead. Repeating a phrase Sangha had used herself, the judge told her, “You’re going to have to show some epic resilience.”

Who is Jasveen Sangha?

Jasveen Sangha is of Punjabi origin and holds dual citizenship in both the United States and the United Kingdom, as per BBC. Spokespersons for the prosecution revealed that Sangha built her illegal drug business from her home in North Hollywood. She admitted to using the property as a major hub for selling narcotics since at least 2019. In a federal indictment, the home was even given the nickname the ‘Sangha Stash House.’

The BBC reported that prosecutors described the residence as a ‘drug-selling emporium.’ During a raid on the property, federal agents seized dozens of vials of ketamine.

Before Perry’s death, Sangha lived a luxurious life. She holds an MBA and worked for the financial firm Merrill Lynch early in her career. On social media, she flaunted a life of luxury, beauty treatments, and expensive vacations.

In reality, authorities say she ran a ‘drug emporium’ out of her North Hollywood home. According to the Justice Department, the Los Angeles Police Department raided Sangha’s residence and found about 79 vials of ketamine, 1.4 kilograms of pills containing methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine and prescription drugs. Prosecutors also highlighted that Perry was not her first victim; in 2019, a client named Cody McLaury died from an overdose after buying ketamine from her.

Jailhouse business deals

Federal prosecutors revealed that while she was awaiting sentencing, she was caught making phone calls trying to profit from her fame. Prosecutors told the court that Sangha has been discussing ‘side deals for books and trademarks’ from behind bars.

In a court filing ahead of the hearing, prosecutors wrote that Sangha had displayed a ‘cold callousness and disregard for life.’ They argued that while she was apologising in public, she was secretly looking for ways to make money off the death of the beloved actor.

The defence and the supply chain

Sangha’s defence lawyer, Mark Geragos, in the court said that his client would receive more prison time than all the other people charged in the case combined. “There was nobody who was going to stop Mr Perry from doing what he was going to do,” Geragos told the court.

However, the evidence of the drug supply was hard to ignore. The court heard how Sangha and an associate named Erik Fleming sold Perry’s personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, 51 vials of ketamine in the weeks leading up to his death. Prosecutors noted that just four days before Perry died, Sangha sold him 25 vials for $6,000.

The final sentence

Matthew Perry was found dead in his hot tub on October 28, 2023. An autopsy confirmed he died from the ‘acute effects of ketamine.’ While Perry had been using the drug legally for depression, he turned to street dealers like Sangha when his doctors refused to give him more.

Sangha pleaded guilty to five federal charges, including the distribution of ketamine resulting in death. While she faced up to 65 years, the judge settled on the 15-year term requested by the government.