Under the theme “A Music Interstellar,” one of K-pop‘s biggest awards shows is set to kick off its two-day festivities this Friday. Continuing through Saturday, the 2026 MAMA Awards will make way for quite a few cultural crossovers, considering its Japanese venue, K-pop-led performances and an unexpected team-up with the anticipated Hollywood blockbuster Dune: Part Three‘s cast.

Organised by South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM through its music channel Mnet, the MAMA Awards 2026 is set to lift the curtain on numerous star-studded presentations by leading Asian artists. K-drama icon Park Bo Gum of Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines fame will resume hosting duties as a MAMA Ambassador at the Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan. Meanwhile, Lee Dae Hwi and Choi Mina Sue will serve as red carpet MCs.

The upcoming 28th edition of the annual ceremony comes just days after a similar-tier Korean awards show, the Melon Music Awards.

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Global sensation BTS, who snagged multiple trophies, including the Grand Prize Stage of the Year, Album of the Year and Artist of the Year at the MMAs, has received five nominations at the MAMAs. MAMAMOO, aespa, ATEEZ, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT and CORTIS also earned five nods each. Beloved K-pop group BIGBANG is next in line with four nominations, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER follows with three nominations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 28th MAMA Awards.

When and where to watch MAMA Awards 2026?

The two-day affair has been split into different “chapters.” Here’s the schedule for the 28th MAMA Awards:

Chapter 1: Scheduled for Friday, November 20, 2026, the first day of the prestigious show will begin with the Red Carpet event at 3:30 pm KST (12 pm IST). The main awards ceremony will follow at hours later at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Chapter 2: The second day of the music event will kick off with celebrities walking out on the red carpet from 12:30 pm KST onwards (9 am IST), followed by the main ceremony at 3 pm KST (11:30 am IST).

MAMA 2026 Live Streaming: Thanks to a partnership with CJ ENM, Samsung TV Plus will broadcast the MAMA Awards on the CJ ENM K-POP channel in 14 countries (Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States).

The live broadcast will also be aired worldwide, with the exception of some regions, on Mnet Plus and YouTube (Mnet K-POP, Mnet TV, M2 and KCON official).

In Korea, the show will be available to watch on Mnet and tvN SHOW, and streaming platform TVING. On the other hand, U-NEXT, Mnet JAPAN and Mnet Smart+ will air the 28th edition of MAMA Awards in Japan.

Audiences in Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Macao, Mongolia, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Solomo Islands and Timor Leste may tune into HBO Max.

HBO Max and tvN Asia will be broadcasting the two-day awards in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand. Meanwhile, French fans can watch via france.tv / France 4.

The IVI platform will livestream MAMAs in Azerbaijan, Abkhazia, Armenia, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Republic of Moldova, Russia, South Ossetia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

2026 MAMA Awards lineup

As 27 acts and a special Street World Figher performance plan on setting the stage on fire, the 2026 MAMA Awards features the largest lineup in the history of the awards series held at a single venue. Two different cities, Los Angeles and Osaka, played hosts in 2024.

See the full lineup for both days of the MAMA Awards:

Chapter 1

Performing Artist: ILLIT, Panic, ALLDAY PROJECT, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, BABYMONSTER, CL, ENHYPEN, Hearts2Hearts, INI, LNGSHOT, MODYSSEY, NCT WISH, RESCENE, TREASURE, TUIDE.

Chapter 2

Performing Artist: &TEAM, Nayeon of TWICE, Hwasa of MAMAMOO, BIGBANG, CORTIS, IVE, izna, KiiiKiii, KO1KEYZ, LE SSERAFIM, WOODZ, ZEROBASEONE.

This year’s presenter panel boasts a talented lineup of 25 celebrities: Kim You Jung, Kim Jae Won, Moon Sang Min, Seo In Young, Seol In Ah, Lee Sung Min, Lee Junho, Lee Chae Min, Jo Yuri, Choi Dae Hoon, Heo Nam Jun, Kim Hye Soo, Ong Seong Wu, Yoon Kyung Ho, Lee Sang Yi, Kany, Hwang Minhyun, Monika, Michieda Shunsuke, Seo In Young, Lee Da Hee, Lee Sung Kyung, Jang Keun Suk, Jang Hang Jun, Kim Yeon Koung and Yoo In Na.

2026 MAMA Awards nominees list

Best New Artist

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

AND2BLE

EVAN

H//PE Princess

hrtz.wav

LNGSHOT

MODYSSEY

OURBIRTHDAY

TUIDE

UNCHILD

Best Female Artist

Hwasa of MAMAMOO

Irene of Red Velvet

Soyeon of i-dle

Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation

YENA

Best Male Artist

Doh Kyung Soo (D.O. of EXO)

Taeyang of BIGBANG

NCT’s Taeyong

Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER

DAY6’s Young K

Best Female Group

aespa

BABYMONSTER

BLACKPINK

Hearts2Hearts

ILLIT

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NMIXX

Best Male Group

ATEEZ

BIGBANG

BTS

CORTIS

ENHYPEN

NCT WISH

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Vocal Performance Solo

“Good Goodbye” by Hwasa

“Unknown Planet” by IU

“Less Than a Lover” by BLACKPINK’s Jennie

“No Words Can Say” by Roy Kim

“CINEMA” by WOODZ

Best Vocal Performance Group

“SWIM” by BTS

“Blue” by DxS (SEVENTEEN)

“4 Flowers” by MAMAMOO

“Paradise of Rumours” by AKMU

“Time Capsul” by Davichi

Best Band Performance

“Just Kids” by JANABI

“Ceremony” by QWER

“Voyager” by Xdinary Heroes

“All Ages” by LUCY

“Big Void” by Silica Gel

Best Rap & Hip-Hop Performance

“Duet” by ZICO and Lilas of YOASOBI

“IF I” by TREASURE

“Yarrr” by HAON

“Nostalgia” by BIG Naughty

“Kolok Colok” by NOWIMYOUNG

Best Collaboration

aespa – “WDA (Whole Different Animal) [feat. G-Dragon of BIGBANG]”

Dayoung of WJSN & Jay Park – “FLIRTY”

LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope of BTS)”

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT & KATSEYE – “ICONIC BY MISTAKE”

Parc Jae Jung & Sullyoon of NMIXX – “Always”

Best Music Video

“2.0” by BTS

“DDI RO Ri” by MEOVV

“Mono (ft skaiwater) by i-dle

“Good Goodbye” by Hwasa

“BiiiG” by BIGBANG

Best Choreography

“Bad” by ATEEZ

“It’s Me” by ILLIT

“Catch Catch” by YENA

“BANG BANG” by IVE

“REDRED” by CORTIS

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

BIBI – “BUMPA”

Dayoung of WJSN – “What’s a girl to do”

Soyeon of i-dle – “I’m gonna TOESA”

YENA – “Catch Catch”

Yuna of ITZY – “Ice Cream”

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

ONEW of SHINee – “TOUGH LOVE”

Taemin of SHINee – “FLOAT”

Taeyang of BIGBANG – “LIVE FAST DIE SLOW”

Taeyong of NCT – “WYLD”

Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Ice Cream”

Best Dance Performance Female Group

aespa – “LEMONADE”

Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”

I.O.I – “Suddenly”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

IVE – “BANG BANG”

KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”

LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope of BTS)”

NMIXX – “Blue Valentine”

Best Dance Performance Male Group

ATEEZ – “BAD”

BIGBANG – “BiiiG”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “Hollywood Action”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

RIIZE – “Do your dance”

Stray Kids – “This & That”

TWS – “OVERDRIVE”

ZEROBASEONE – “TOP 5”

Album of the Year

&TEAM – Mark on Me

aespa – LEMONADE

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – EUPHORIA

ATEEZ – GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5

BLACKPINK – DEADLINE

BOYNEXTDOOR – The Action

BTS – ARIRANG

CORTIS – GREENGREEN

ENHYPEN – THE SIN : VANISH

EXO – REVERXE

IVE – REVIVE+

NCT DREAM – Beat It Up

NCT WISH – Ode to Love

PLAVE – Caligo Pt.2

RIIZE – II

Stray Kids – THIS & THAT

TWS – NO TRAGEDY

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – 7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns

Artist of the Year (Daesang)