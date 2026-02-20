Weekend OTT releases: As the last weekend of February approaches, it is the perfect time to catch up with the OTT releases of the week. Whether you’re winding down from the Valentine’s Week or looking forward to an action-packed month of Bollywood releases in March, this list has got you covered. As the much-awaited ‘Heated Rivalry’ finally releases on your personal screen, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi’s OTT release will also be available to binge over the weekend.

But the top theatrical releases this week include Tapsee Pannu’s ‘Assi’, which hit the theatres today. A courtroom drama, it brings back Anubhav Sinha’s direction, marking the third collaboration with Pannu since Mulk and Thappad. Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also released today in theatres.

Weekend OTT releases: Kennedy, Heated Rivalry and more

Tu Meri Mein Tera Mein Tera Tu Meri

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan’s rom-com ‘Tu Meri Mein Tera Mein Tera Tu Meri’ did not manage to make a huge mark on the box office, but became a laugh-jerker for several fans. A perfect guilty-pleasure watch, Tu Meri Mein Tera Mein Tera Tu Meri is the apt fit.

OTT platform: Prime Video

Kennedy

Anurag Kashyap’s directorial, Kennedy, has received wide acclaim across film festivals. A hit at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, Kennedy is finally making its OTT debut today, February 20. A neo-noir thriller, a signature for Kashyap, Kennedy, in fact, did not make a theatrical release and directly appeared for the OTT audience.

OTT platform: Zee5

Heated Rivalry

A queer sports romance, Heated Rivalry revolves around a hockey couplee and has quickly become a fan favourite among international audiences. Directed by Jacob Tierney, it is based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novel series.

OTT platform: Prime Video

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Starring popular Telugu star Ravi Teja, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi’s much-awaited OTT release was set to take place on February 13, but was postponed due to undisclosed reasons. But, it has now been released on February 20.

OTT platform: Zee5

A treat for cinema lovers, the BAFTA Awards 2026 will also be streaming live on Lionsgate Play on Monday, February 23 at 12:30 AM IST. The most-awaited comeback, however, will be of Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, which will be released on February 26 worldwide.