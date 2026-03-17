Michael B Jordan Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan has had a stellar awards season. From dominating the Golden Globes to winning Best Actor at the 98th Academy Awards, his film ‘Sinners’ continues to succeed. However, his recent visit to a fast-food joint sparked more buzz than his win for the role in the horror-drama.

Keeping the long-standing Hollywood tradition alive, Jordan walked into a restaurant near the Dolby Theatre. With an Oscar in one hand and a burger in another, he ate his win in glory. However, he did find several fans and creators waiting, as the In-N-Out ‘erupted’ upon his arrival.

Did a fan even steal the Oscar winner’s fries?

According to a now-viral Instagram post, a fan who goes by Tom Whitfield documented Jordan’s arrival at the food outlet, like many others. However, he told People.com that he ‘absolutely lost’ his mind. “I’d known of previous Oscar winners traditionally going to the nearby In-N-Out burger, but never actually thought it would happen. Especially as we had waited nearby for 90 minutes to see if we could catch a glimpse of other stars leaving. The timing was priceless,” Whitfield shared.

“Amidst the chaos, it was just me and my girl experiencing a surreal, priceless memory,” his caption read on social media.

Whitfield later revealed that Jordan’s meal seemed to have been pre-made, and it gave the fans the impression that the restaurant might have been aware of his arrival. At the same time, the Internet started to question whether he paid for the meal or even other people’s burgers during his time in the In-N-Out booth.

“He was very friendly, humble and gracious with everyone who interacted with him. I said ‘congratulations, Mike,’ and he said, ‘appreciate you, brother’ Then, as he got up to leave, I managed to get a fist bump,” Whitfield shared.

The lucky fan also managed to get a brief glimpse of ‘One Battle After Another‘s’ Teyana Taylor and Nicole Kidman, as many stars made their way to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. ‘Totally awesome. Then we stole his fries,’ Whitfield claimed as he described his experience of waiting over an hour to spot an A-list celebrity near the Dolby Theatre.

Since then, Jordan’s burger moment has gone viral, and the Internet cannot get over his debut Oscar win celebration, which ended up at a fast-food joint. Oscar statuette in one hand and burger in another, Jordan truly made headlines.