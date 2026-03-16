Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had a dramatic start to their Oscars 2026 evening before they even reached the red carpet. Their usual Sprinter van was not allowed past the security perimeter at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, so the couple was transported in a golf cart instead.

Video obtained by TMZ showed the cart picking up speed as staff hurried to keep the couple on schedule. At one point, the golf cart took a sharp turn and suddenly picked up speed, which made the vehicle rock back and forth and lift one wheel off the ground. Nick and Priyanka held on tightly, as the driver worked towards stabilising the golf cart. The couple arrived safely at the red carpet, on time for the star-studded event.

“It was definitely a thrill ride before the glamour,” a source told TMZ, adding that Nick and Priyanka laughed off the near-mishap once inside the theatre.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra nearly had a wipeout before even hitting the red carpet at the Oscars … after their golf cart ride to the entrance got a little too wild. pic.twitter.com/nU4FSChlQH — TMZ (@TMZ) March 15, 2026

Priyanka shines in White Dior

Despite the hectic pre-show, Priyanka Chopra turned heads on the red carpet in a white Dior gown. The strapless dress featured a ruched midsection and black-and-white tulle ruffles along a high slit, perfectly paired with a Bvlgari diamond-and-emerald collar necklace from the High Jewelry Eclettica collection. Priyanka completed the look with Old Hollywood-inspired finger curls, a glowing complexion, shimmery eyeshadow, and a brick-colored lip, courtesy of Dr. Althea beauty products.

Nick Jonas makes a stylish return after 9 years

Nick Jonas, attending the Oscars for the first time in nine years, looked elegant while keeping the focus on the couple’s chemistry. Hours before stepping on the red carpet, Priyanka shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram clip to her 94.3 million followers of someone adjusting her gown last minute, captioned “Last minute.com.”

A look back at Priyanka’s previous Oscars

This year marked Priyanka’s return to the Oscars after attending previously in 2016 and 2017. On her debut in 2016, she wore a white floral sheer gown with diamond accessories and a shiny clutch. In 2017, she opted for a quilted white-and-silver Ralph & Russo couture dress with a strapless neckline, low back, and side cutouts, completing the look with sleek hair and glowing makeup.

Even with the pre-show scare, Priyanka and Nick’s red carpet appearance became one of the most talked-about moments of Oscars 2026.