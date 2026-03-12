Dhurandhar re-release: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, became the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year. Surpassing its 2025 contemporaries like Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and India’s biggest rom-com of the year, Saiyaara, this Aditya Dhar directorial built a Rs 1300 crore franchise. And now, fans can witness it again on the big screen.

A week ahead of its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Dhurandhar will re-release in theatres once again. Scheduled for March 19, Dhurandhar 2 has already earned over Rs 20 crore, by selling over 3 lakh tickets, while eyeing a $3 million advance collection in North America, alone.

Dhurandhar re-release: Date, ticket price, shows

As per reports, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, will re-release in theatres on tomorrow, on Friday, March 13. A week ahead of Dhurandhar: The Revenge release, it is the final call before fans board the Dhurandhar 2 flight of blockbuster heights.

Fans can catch Dhurandhar across 500 screens worldwide, with 250 screens in India. North America will witness the Dhurandhar dominion, yet again, across 185 screens. This comes after the Dhurandhar 2 makers announced paid previews ahead of its release on March 19. Fans can book these pre-release shows for March 18, available across India, US, and Canada, with screenings scheduled after 5 PM IST in India.

Tickets are available across all major ticketing platforms, including BookMyShow, District, or via the cinema box office. Available in two formats, 2D and IMAX-2D, there are limited show timings available across cities in India.

The tickets are priced as low as Rs 92 to as high as Rs 500 in some theatres. Most multiplexes are inviting only 1 show per day for fans to catch up on the Dhurandhar fever, one last time.

IMAX-2D prices are slightly higher, starting at Rs 299, available only in Delhi NCR’s Noida. The shows will go on till Sunday, March 15, as per the ticketing platform, BookMyShow.