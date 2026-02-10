After weeks of legal drama and uncertainty, there is finally a breakthrough for superstar Vijay’s highly anticipated film, Jana Nayagan. Reports suggest that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has sent the film to its Revising Committee. According to CNN-News18, this move is expected to resolve the ongoing standoff between the producers and the board, clearing the path for the film’s release. However, KVN Productions is yet to confirm the news.

The Jana Nayagan conflict timeline

The trouble for Jana Nayagan began in December 2025. When the film was first submitted for certification, the initial committee suggested several edits and recommended a U/A certificate. While the makers at KVN Productions accepted these changes immediately, a fresh objection was raised within the CBFC regarding specific scenes. This prompted the Chairperson to refer the film to a higher Revising Committee, effectively stalling the certification process.

With a release scheduled for January 9, the sudden delay put the producers in a difficult position. Facing potential financial losses, KVN Productions took the matter to the Madras High Court, arguing that the delay was unfair. While a single judge initially ordered the board to issue the certificate, a larger bench later overturned the decision, stating that the CBFC must be allowed to complete its full legal procedure. After a brief attempt to move the Supreme Court, the producers were directed back to the High Court to wait for the board’s final decision.

Latest update on Jana Nayagan

The latest update brings an end to this long period of uncertainty. The production team has reportedly prepared a newly edited version of the film that meets the board’s requirements, as per India Today. Once the formal certificate is issued by the Revising Committee, KVN Productions is expected to withdraw its petition from the Madras High Court.

Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s last film

The stakes for Jana Nayagan are incredibly high, as it marks Vijay’s final acting project before he transitions fully into his political career. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film has faced a challenging journey to the big screen, but the wait for fans is nearly over. With the censorship issues finally being resolved, Jana Nayagan is now expected for a grand worldwide release on February 20.