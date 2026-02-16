The rumors that have gripped the Indian film industry for years are finally turning into reality. A wedding invitation of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has surfaced online, sending fans into a frenzy and confirming what many had long suspected: one of India’s most beloved on-screen couples is about to become a real-life power duo. The leaked details suggest a celebration that balances privacy with the grandeur expected of two of cinema’s biggest stars.

The Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda wedding details and timeline

According to the leaked invitation, the couple will exchange vows in an intimate ceremony on February 26, 2026. Following the private nuptials, a grand reception is scheduled for March 4 in Hyderabad, where the who’s who of the film industry is expected to gather. The invitation, penned with a personal touch by Vijay, mentions that the couple is excited to start this new chapter surrounded by the love and blessings of their families and those who have supported their journeys.

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika’s wedding invitation. ❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/Og5cZrBBpQ — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) February 16, 2026

While the stars themselves have yet to post an official announcement on social media, sources close to the Arjun Reddy actor have confirmed that the wedding plans are indeed authentic.

A journey from reel to real life

The chemistry between Vijay and Rashmika first set screens on fire in the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam. Their pairing was so successful that they reunited just a year later for Dear Comrade, and their natural rapport quickly sparked endless speculation about a real-life romance. Over the years, the duo has been spotted together at various international events, including leading the India Day Parade in New York. Despite the constant media glare, they consistently maintained they were ‘just friends,’ making this wedding news a long-awaited ‘I told you so’ moment for their fans.

Two careers at their peak

The timing of the wedding comes as both actors reach the top of Indian cinema. Vijay Deverakonda has successfully transitioned from a regional sensation to a pan-Indian icon with a massive following in both the South and North. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in the country, following the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise and recent Bollywood hits like Animal.