Vadh 2, the spiritual sequel of the 2022 film brings back the formidable cast of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in the intense and gripping crime thriller. The prison drama, directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, revolves around the unexpected bond that forms between a widower prison guard and a woman who’s wrongly imprisoned for the crime she claim she didn’t commit. Set inside a prison in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, the film takes the viewer inside the flaws of the criminal justice system and the complexities of the human mind.

X reviews have pointed out how the performances elevate the intensity of the film, although narrative moves a tad bit slow. However, a final twist more than makes up for the lack of many twists that usually accompany films of this genre.

The sequel raises the stake, say netizens

Many X users loved the premise of the film, saying it’s grippier than the original domestic drama that revolved around a retired teacher and his wife. This one retains the original character names – Shambhunath Mishra and Manju Singh, but besides the familiar faces, everything is different about this one.

“Justice has a much darker face this time. 🩸 #Vadh2 takes the psychological stakes of the original and turns the dial to eleven. Sanjay Mishra is a force of nature. A must-watch for fans of gritty noir. @imsanjaimishra sir, hats off,” wrote a social media user.

Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra impress with stellar work

When you have ace performers like Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra on board, even the ordinary turns into marvellous, and that reflects in Vadh 2, as per the netizens.

“Performances across the board are strong, but the film firmly belongs to Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. Both bring extraordinary depth, vulnerability and lived-in authenticity to their roles,” says an X review.

Gripping or boring? Netizens are divided

Calling the film ‘interesting’ and ‘gripping’, most of the netizens have praised how the story flows. “BGM and screenplay create tension throughout, this is good thing,” read a review.

However, some thought the first half was boring and missed ‘commercial value’ and the ‘entertainment factor’.

A review aptly sums the film. “Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta shine in a gripping, thought-provoking thriller that shocks you till the end.”

Apart from Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, the film also features Kumud Mishra, Amit K Singh, Shilpa Shukla, and Yogita Bihani in key roles.