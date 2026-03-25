Pawan Kalyan returned to the theatres, but this time as a fierce police officer in the action-drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Released on March 19, the film has managed to strike a chord with the masses. Pawan Kalyan’s star power gave the movie a strong opening, but it is now fighting for ticket sales against a massive Bollywood hit, Dhurandhar 2. On Day 7, the film saw a dip in both collections and overall theatre occupancy.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s worldwide box office collection

According to the latest industry data provided by trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has maintained a decent pace through its first week. In six days of its theatrical run, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has collected a worldwide gross of Rs 86.47 crore.

On the domestic front, the film earned a net collection of Rs 64.60 crore in India, which makes a gross total of Rs 76.05 crore. Internationally, the movie added another Rs 10.42 crore to its tally, proving that Pawan Kalyan’s appeal remains strong with the NRI audience.

Weekend momentum and the weekday slump

The film saw a jump during its first weekend, though it didn’t quite reach the record-breaking heights many enthusiasts predicted. Sacnilk reports that the movie earned Rs 9.10 crore on Saturday (Day 3), followed by Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday. However, the real challenge began on Monday, when collections saw a steep decline to Rs 2.50 crore, slipping further to Rs 1.75 crore on Tuesday.

The massive shadow of Dhurandhar 2

A significant factor affecting the film’s trajectory is the unprecedented success of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. The Bollywood actioner is currently ‘wreaking havoc’ at the box office, eye-poppingly close to the Rs 1000 crore worldwide mark in just one week. This massive competition has limited the screen count and show timings for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, particularly in multiplexes and urban centres where the Ranveer Singh starrer has taken a dominant lead.

Director Harish Shankar on the Box Office clash

Addressing the performance, director Harish Shankar admitted that releasing the film along with a monster hit like Dhurandhar 2 was a calculated but ‘risky move.’ Speaking at a recent event, Shankar expressed pride in his work, even stating he rates this film higher than his previous cult classic Gabbar Singh. He said that while a filmmaker can control the quality of the craft, external factors such as ticket pricing, release timing, and heavy competition ultimately dictate the final numbers.