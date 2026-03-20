Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 2: Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan in Telugu, has recently registered the third biggest opening of Tollywood in 2026. As advance bookings kicked off with a Rs 18 crore mark, the opening day Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collections did not disappoint.

Starring Sreelala and Raashi Khanna, alongside Pawan Kalyan, Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s release also clashed with Bollywood’s blockbuster sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Standing up against an Rs 1,300 crore franchise, Ustaad Bhagat Singh did not falter. However, several Dhurandhar 2 Telugu show cancellations impacted sales and tipped the scales towards Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the language.

Follow LIVE COVERAGE of Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection day 2.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s box office collection opened to Rs 31.5 crore on its first day. With 4607 shows across several screens in India, Ustaad Bhagat Singh had a 69 per cent occupancy rate overall. Cashing in on the Ugadi weekend, the Harish Shankar directorial closed day 1 with Rs 37.17 crore gross earnings.

On day 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has made Rs 21 lakh so far. While the progress is slow, as compared to Dhurandhar 2’s Rs 7 crore feat, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is yet to match up to Pawan Kalyan’s previous, OG.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, however, remains behind two key Telugu films which took the 2026 Tollywood box office by storm. Released earlier this year, Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu had a Rs 41.6 crore opening day. However, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab became a bigger hit after debuting to Rs 62.9 crore.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie reviews

On the popular third-party platform, Letterboxd, viewers have pitched in for Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie reviews, and some have not held back.

A user, Preetham, wrote for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, “PK was pretty badass. It dragged for a long segment of time. I’ve edited it in my head already. Not the best, but it’s not the worst either.”

“What Christopher Macquarie did to Ilsa Faust in Dead Reckoning, Harish Shankar did to Sreeleela and gotta appreciate the guts as it is one of the most audacious moves,” wrote another user, pointing out the Pattargunj sequence, as they called it one of ‘the most exhilarating sequences in Kalyan’s career’.