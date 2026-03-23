Ustaad Bhagat Singh hit the theatres with a lot of expectations, and the first day numbers showed that the interest was real. Fans turned up in big numbers for Pawan Kalyan, especially in the Telugu states, giving the film a solid start. But just a few days later, the pace has clearly slowed, and the Monday trend is showing that the initial rush is now settling down.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Day 5 box office collection

As per Sacnilk, the film has collected around Rs 0.01 crore so far on Day 5. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 60.81 crore. The India gross collection stands at Rs 71.68 crore. These are live figures, and the final numbers for the day will be clearer by night.

A strong opening set the tone

The film opened with Rs 34.75 crore on Day 1 (Thursday), as per data by Sacnilk which gave it a strong base. A big part of this came from the loyal fan base of Pawan Kalyan. The turnout in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was especially strong, and theatres saw good occupancy on the first day.

For a moment, it looked like the film would build on this start and grow over the weekend.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collections drop after Day 1

But the drop came quickly. On Day 2 (Friday), the film collected Rs 9 crore, which was a big fall from the opening day. What followed was a weekend that didn’t really help the film recover.

Saturday added Rs 9.05 crore, and Sunday brought in Rs 8 crore. Usually, films see a jump over the weekend, but here the numbers stayed almost the same. That made it clear that the film was not growing beyond its initial audience.

Monday shows a clear slowdown

By the time Day 5 arrived, the slowdown became even more visible. The film is now running in about 193 shows, and occupancy is close to 10%, which is quite low compared to the opening day.

At this stage, the Telugu version is doing all the work. There is no major contribution from other languages, which has kept the overall numbers limited. The reduced number of shows is also affecting the collections.

Mixed response after release

The film is directed by Harish Shankar. Before release, there was good buzz, especially among fans. But after the first day, the response has been mixed.

That seems to have played a big role in how the film is performing now. Without strong word of mouth, it becomes difficult for a film to grow after the opening.

There is also competition in theatres, which means fewer shows and less footfall.

What lies ahead for Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh

So far, the film has crossed Rs 60 crore, which is a decent total in five days. But the real question is how much more it can add from here.

The next few days will be important. If the film manages to hold steady, it could still add to its total. Otherwise, the numbers may continue to fall until the weekend brings some relief.