Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated Telugu action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is now in its fourth day of theatrical release.

The film, which clashed at the Box Office with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19, had a strong festive opening on Ugadi but has faced a challenging run since then. As Day 4 unfolds, all eyes are on whether the Sunday bump can give the film the momentum it needs heading into its first weekday stretch.

Box office performance

As per Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh collected Rs 41 crore on Day 1, Rs 10.6 crore on Day 2, and Rs 9.15 crore on Day 3 — taking its three-day India gross to Rs 62.42 crore across 11,394 shows. The India net collection amounted to Rs 52.90 crore.

The film saw a strong start on Day 1 – supported by high occupancy levels and festive footfall – but collections saw a significant drop of 74% on Day 2, which is one of the sharpest drops ever seen for a major Telugu release in recent memory.

Day 3 showed a mild recovery – with a slight rise in collections – suggesting the film is beginning to stabilise in mass circuits and single screens where Pawan Kalyan’s core audience continues to drive footfall. Worldwide, the film has grossed Rs 71.67 crore in three days, with an India gross of Rs 62.42 crore and overseas contributing Rs 9.15 crore.

Theatre occupancy

On Day 1, the film recorded a strong 69% occupancy, which dropped sharply to 36% on Day 2 and remained flat at 36% on Day 3 across 3,340 shows – a sign that the film is holding its main fanbase but struggling to pull in neutral audiences, many of whom appear to have gravitated toward Dhurandhar: The Revenge instead.

The Telugu language shows have been the primary driver of occupancy, with the film recording its strongest numbers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while other regional markets have remained largely muted. With Day 4 underway, a Sunday bump is expected — but trade experts suggest the film will need a strong word-of-mouth push in its first week to reach its break-even target of approximately Rs 200 crore gross worldwide.