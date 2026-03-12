US President Donald Trump, during a rally in Kentucky, made some serious predictions about the future. Not just about the United States, but also about Jake Paul’s professional career. The 29-year-old former Disney actor is now a boxer, podcaster, social media influencer, and entrepreneur, but is soon to dabble into politics according to Trump’s predictions.

Joining him for his political rally on March 11, Jake Paul made an appearance beside the President. During the ongoing oil crisis and a global rampage between Iran and the US, Trump foresaw the future.

What did Trump say about Jake Paul?

During his speech, Trump said, “I just want to say I predict, I’m going to make a prediction, that you will be in the not too distant future, running for political office, OK. And you have my complete and total endorsement, OK?”

While Paul replied with ‘okay’ from the crowd, he joined the US President on the podium later and reciprocated the sentiment. The 29-year-old with nearly 30 million followers said, “What Mr Trump has taught me is courage. You know, we never backed down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you. And I feel all the local Kentuckians feel the same way.”

Donald Trump has “completely and totally” endorsed Jake Paul for political office.pic.twitter.com/6QTU5xVazs — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 11, 2026

Paul’s courageous, talented, and fighter lifestyle

Jake Paul has managed to turn his life around after his Disney show did not make the cut for the Emmys. A professional boxer, he also makes money online with social media pranks, promotions, and a venture of his own. Today, his net worth is estimated to be $80-100 million, according to Forbes, after being one of the highest-paid American athletes.

With nearly 30 million followers on Instagram alone, Paul is a multi-faceted player, or as described as Trump, ‘courageous, talented, and a fighter.’

He co-founded Most Valuable Promotions, which helped elevate women’s professional boxing. Later, MVP partnered with OTT streaming giant, Netflix on Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson, raking in huge numbers, in both viewers and profits.

If Trump’s prediction does come true, though, Paul will not be the only athlete-turned-politician in the US. Jesse Venture, the former pro wrestling star, was elected governor of Minnesota in 1999. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former body builder, was elected governor of California in 2003.