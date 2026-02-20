Yash’s Toxic Teaser OUT: Kannada superstar Yash’s Toxic teaser is finally out, and the fans cannot keep calm. Set to clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups is another gory action-romance and an unapologetic thriller releasing on Eid 2026. As the industry gears up for smashing box office records from the films, the Internet couldn’t help but praise Yash for his new beard-less transformation.

Released on YouTube earlier today, it comes from the makers of Jana Nayagan, KVN Productions. Toxic The Movie also features Nayanthara and Kiara Advani; however, they seem largely absent from all the teasers released so far. Toxic’s official cast also includes Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

Toxic teaser X reactions: ‘Bold, stylish, and unapologetically grand’

Reacting to the 1 minute 55 second trailer, fans on X (formerly Twitter) flooded the comments with praise. Declaring it a blockbuster a month ahead of its release, as a user wrote, “This isn’t hype…it’s a box office earthquake.” Another netizen shared, “From record-smashing glory to fearless reinvention, Toxic feels bold, stylish, and unapologetically grand.”

“RIP to all previous Box Office records. The Predator is here,” declared another fan. “RIP to whatever movies that are trying to clash with this in March,” added another with a subtle nod to Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. However, the highlight of the teaser was a post-credit scene, which hinted at a double role of Yash, in a no-beard, short hair look, which stunned fans more than the explicit violence on screen.

Praising the unexpected look from the actor, @Sathvik2027 wrote, “RAYA mode activated – Yash anna entering like a walking apocalypse, clean-shaven, deadly look killing it.”

Fans were rocked by the ‘I’m home, Daddy’ dialogue, as they once again proved the intense fan-following for Yash. “The visual language of the #ToxicTeaser is on another level. Dark, gritty, and atmospheric—exactly what you’d expect from Geetu Mohandas. Yash as ‘Raya’ is the peak of cool. March 19 can’t come soon enough,” shared a fan on X.

While a genuine concern was raised by a user, “Can this be watched with parents?” another netizen wondered where the heroines were. Heroines chose this movie without even having spaces on teaser! How can well-known heroines choose this movie when there is no space for them [sic].”