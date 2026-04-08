Talking about box office hits these days, there’s only one film that pops up in our minds, and that is, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. With Aditya Dhar’s strong storytelling, Ranveer Singh’s mindblowing performance, along with the other cast, the film has been roaring at the box office since its release. It recently became one of the fastest movies to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in India and is about to enter the Rs 2000 crore club globally as it enters the third week of release.

This record-breaking film has set a new standard for Bollywood and shows how Hindi movies are becoming bigger and more popular worldwide. But it is still the second-highest-grossing Bollywood movie of all time and not the first. So which Bollywood film is number one?

Here are the top five highest-grossing Bollywood movies of all time!

1. Dangal

Worldwide Gross: Rs 2,059 crore

As per Siasat, Aamir Khan’s sports drama remains the undisputed king of Indian cinema. Its record-breaking success was fuelled by an unprecedented run in China, where it earned over Rs 1,200 crore. It remains the only Bollywood film to cross the Rs 2,000-crore milestone.

2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1,641 crore (Running)

This intense spy thriller is a mega blockbuster hit of 2026. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, it has shattered all previous box office records to become the first Hindi film to cross Rs 1,000 crore net in India within three weeks of its release. It is currently the fastest-growing film in history and is still attracting massive crowds.

3. Jawan

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1,160 crore

Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 blockbuster remains a fan favourite for its intense action and social message. By casting North and South Indian stars, it set the blueprint for the modern ‘Pan-India’ success that newer films are now following.

4. Pathaan

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1,055 crore

The film that marked Shah Rukh Khan’s grand return to cinema, Pathaan, officially launched the YRF Spy Universe. It proved that the global audience had a massive appetite for slick, Hollywood-style action spectacles originating from India.

5. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Worldwide Gross: Rs 969 crore

Salman Khan’s heartwarming story of a man reuniting a lost girl with her family in Pakistan continues to hold its place in the top five. Unlike the action-heavy films around it, this movie succeeded purely on emotional storytelling and its massive popularity in China.