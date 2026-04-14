Universal and Illumination’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is having a stellar run at the global Box Office. After just 12 days in theatres, the animated sequel has cemented itself as the year’s biggest blockbuster – and it shows no signs of slowing down.

A dominant opening and a strong hold

The film debuted to $190.8 million domestically over its five-day opening, making it the fourth-biggest five-day launch in North American history, behind Moana 2, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. The momentum carried well into its second week.

As reported by Variety, the sequel collected $69 million from 4,284 North American theatres in its second weekend – a 48% decline from its debut, which is considered a strong hold for a blockbuster of this scale. According to CNBC, the film was produced on a budget of just $110 million, making its performance an unabashed hit by any measure.

Record-breaking numbers globally

As of April 12, 2026, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has grossed $308 million in the United States and Canada, and $321 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $629 million.

Per Screen Daily, Mexico leads all international markets with $48.3 million cumulatively, while Spain, Australia and China are close behind. That makes Galaxy Movie the top-grossing release of 2026 from a US studio, with only Chinese blockbuster Pegasus 3 – at $641.1 million – sitting marginally ahead in the overall global rankings.

The film has also set a slew of records along the way. It is the only animated film franchise with two films opening to over $350 million globally, the fifth-biggest global opening for an animated film of all time, and the fourth-biggest Easter three-day opening ever recorded.

Boosting the broader Box Office

The film’s success is having a halo effect on the industry at large. According to Comscore, by April 8 the 2026 US domestic Box Office had reached $2.113 billion – a 23.5% spike over the same period in 2025 and the best showing for the first part of the year since before COVID.

As reported by ComicBook.com, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is also the first film of 2026 to surpass the $300 million domestic milestone. With summer tentpoles still on the horizon, the plumber’s latest adventure has set the bar sky-high for the rest of the year.