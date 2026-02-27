Bollywood is often described as one big family, and in many cases, that is literally true. While some film dynasties like the Kapoors or the Bachchans are famous, there are many other surprising connections that link actors, directors, and producers across generations.

Some of these relationships are so distant that even the stars themselves are sometimes surprised to learn about them. Here are some of the most surprising family ties in the industry:

Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor

Many people think Ranveer Singh is a complete outsider, but he is actually related to the Kapoor family. He and Sonam Kapoor are second cousins. Ranveer’s paternal grandfather and Sonam’s maternal grandmother were siblings. This also makes him a distant relative of actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

The Mukerji-Devgan-Bahl connection

The “Mukerji” family tree is one of the most complex in Bollywood. Kajol and Rani Mukerji are second cousins; their fathers were first cousins. However, the connection goes further:

Ayan Mukerji: The director of Brahmastra is Kajol’s first cousin and Rani’s second cousin.

Mohnish Bahl: He is also a cousin to Kajol. His mother, the legendary actress Nutan, was the sister of Kajol’s mother, Tanuja.

Ashutosh Gowariker: The director of Lagaan is married to Sunita, who is Ayan Mukerji’s half-sister, linking him to this massive film family.

Vidya Balan and Priyamani

While they work in different film industries, Vidya Balan and The Family Man star Priyamani are second cousins. Their grandfathers were brothers. Priyamani has mentioned in interviews that while they admire each other’s work, they didn’t grow up in the same city and aren’t on close talking terms, which is why many fans are surprised to learn they are related.

Tabu and Shabana Azmi

Acting talent clearly runs in this family. Tabu is the niece of Shabana Azmi. Tabu’s mother and Shabana are sisters, making the veteran actress Tabu’s maternal aunt (maasi). This also makes Tabu the first cousin of cinematographer Baba Azmi.

Dilip Kumar and Ayub Khan

This is a connection that goes back to the Golden Age of cinema. The legendary Dilip Kumar, often called the “Tragedy King” of Bollywood, had several siblings. One of his younger brothers, Nasir Khan, was also an actor and appeared in films during the 1940s and 50s. Nasir Khan is the father of actor Ayub Khan, who is best known for his roles in Hindi television shows like Uttaran and films like Dil Chahta Hai. This makes the iconic Dilip Kumar the paternal uncle (Chacha) of Ayub Khan.

Ali Zafar and Aamir Khan

This is one of the more unexpected international connections. The Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar is related to Aamir Khan through his wife, Ayesha Fazli. Ayesha is a distant cousin of Aamir Khan, which technically makes Aamir a brother-in-law to Ali Zafar. Ali has shared that even Aamir was surprised when he first learned about this link during a meeting.

Shraddha Kapoor and the Mangeshkar sisters

Shraddha Kapoor has a deep musical heritage. Her maternal grandfather was a cousin of the legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. This makes Shraddha their grand-niece. She often refers to the late Lata Mangeshkar as “Aaji” (grandmother) and credits her family roots for her own singing ability.

The Bhatt and Suri families

The Bhatt family, led by producer Mukesh Bhatt and director Mahesh Bhatt, is one of the most prolific in the industry. Mahesh Bhatt has four children, including actresses Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt, and actor Rahul Bhatt. His other daughter, Shaheen Bhatt, is a writer.

The director Mohit Suri, known for hits like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, is also part of this clan. He is the son of Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt’s sister, making him their nephew and a first cousin to Pooja, Alia, Rahul, and Shaheen. The connections continue through marriage; actor Emraan Hashmi is also a cousin to this group, as his grandmother was the sister of Mahesh Bhatt’s mother. Furthermore, director Milan Luthria (The Dirty Picture) is also a cousin in this extensive network.