The trailer of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond was released on Tuesday, and within hours it had sparked intense debate online. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and backed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the sequel revisits the controversial theme that surrounded its predecessor, alleged religious coercion and conversion. However, the new trailer has left social media sharply divided.

What the The Kerala Story 2 trailer shows

The nearly three-minute trailer opens with a voiceover claiming, “In the next 25 years, Bharat will be an Islamic state and will be ruled by Sharia law.” It then moves into three separate stories set in different parts of India.

The first narrative unfolds in Rajasthan, where a Hindu family approaches the police to file a POCSO complaint. They allege that their 16-year-old daughter has been coerced into converting to Islam for marriage. The second storyline shifts to Madhya Pradesh, showing a Hindu girl who is allegedly manipulated by her Muslim boyfriend into marriage and pressured to convert.

The third story is set in South India. It follows a Hindu woman in a relationship with a Muslim journalist. Initially, he assures her that conversion will not be an issue. However, the trailer suggests a dramatic turn of events, with the woman shown in captivity and facing forced religious practices.

Unlike the first film, the sequel features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha in key roles. Actress Adah Sharma, who headlined the earlier film, is not part of the second installment — a detail that many viewers were quick to notice.

Sharing the trailer online, the makers wrote, “They targeted our daughters. They broke their trust. They stole their futures. This time, we do not stay silent. The story goes beyond. Is baar sahenge nahi… ladenge.” The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 27, 2026.

Netizens reacts to The Kerala Story 2 trailer

As soon as the trailer dropped, users on X (formerly Twitter) began expressing strong and contrasting opinions.

Some viewers described the film as a bold attempt to highlight what they called uncomfortable truths. “It’s not the reality of Kerala state, it’s the reality of all Indian states. This type of incident happened all over India,” one user wrote. Another commented, “It’s our responsibility to support these movies.”

However, several others criticised the trailer’s narrative. A section of users labelled it “propaganda,” especially with elections scheduled in 2026. “Biggest manipulation in the history of Indian cinema,” one comment read. Another questioned the title itself, writing, “Where is Kerala in Kerala Story?”

Some also pointed out that much of the trailer appears to be set outside Kerala. “Kerala story – NO, north Indian story – YES,” one X user wrote.

Meanwhile, fans of the original film expressed disappointment over the absence of Adah Sharma. “But where is Adah Sharma? It seems incomplete without her,” another X user posted.

The Kerala Story 2 release details

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures. The film is set for a theatrical release on February 27.

With its provocative theme and strong reactions even before release, the sequel appears poised to reignite the debates that followed the first film, this time on an even larger scale.