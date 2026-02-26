The Kerala Story 2 release date: The Kerala High Court has officially stayed the release of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond. Slated for a release on Friday, February 27, it has been delayed by at least fifteen days, reported ANI. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas delivered the final order and observed that Vipul Shah’s movie did portray the state in a bad light.

According to LawBeat, the Kerala HC noted, “artistic freedom cannot extend to damaging the reputation of a State and its people.” This came after Petitioner Sreedev Namboodiri appealed to revoke the film’s U/A certification, previously issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The Kerala Story 2 release date: What is the Kerala HC verdict?

According to the Kerala High Court, The Kerala Story 2 portrayed the state in a negative light. They warned that the release, on Friday, would disturb the harmony of the state. “This Court cannot substitute its views with those of the regulatory body. However, the very content in the teaser itself, which is conceded to be part of the movie, has the prima facie potential to distort the public perception and disturb communal harmony,” the Kerala HC verdict continued.

The single-bench judge also noted that the petitions were moved at the penultimate hour, without the petitioners being allowed a period to be heard.

After staying the release of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, the film has been sent to the CBFC for re-examination. This order confirmed that the film would not be released on Friday, and has been delayed for atleast 15 days. “Dissemination of content which has a tendency to create discord, disturb law and order, even undermine social harmony cannot come within the gamut of freedom of speech and expression,” observed the court.

In addition to this order, the Court recorded that a representation has also been filed before the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and that the petitioners must also be heard there. “Till then, the movie shall not be exhibited to the public,” reported LawBeat. In response, the CBFC objected to this interim decision and argued that such relief to the petitioners cannot be granted.