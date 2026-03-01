The Kamakhya Narayan Singh-directed sequel, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, has finally fought its way into theaters following a tense legal standoff. A division bench of the Kerala High Court cleared the film’s release on February 27, 2026, but the timing was a double-edged sword. Since the stay was only lifted mid-day, the film missed its morning and afternoon slots on Friday, effectively launching with only late-evening and night shows.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond Box Office Collection

Despite the rocky start, the film is showing serious legs at the box office. According to trade analyst data from Sacnilk, the movie pulled in a modest Rs 0.75 crore on its Friday debut. However, once full-day screenings kicked in on Saturday and word of mouth began to travel, the numbers saw a massive spike.

On Day 2 (February 28), the film raked in Rs 4.65 crore, marking an impressive six-fold increase from its opening day. This brings the total two-day domestic earnings to Rs 5.40 crore. The film saw a solid 12.20% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with late-night shows in the Hindi belt drawing the largest crowds.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond – Controversy, plot, and cast details

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the sequel dives back into the polarizing themes that made the 2023 original a lightning rod for debate. The story follows three Hindu women including Surekha (Ulka Gupta), Neha (Aishwarya Ojha), and Divya (Aditi Bhatia) who marry Muslim men, only to allegedly face deception, abuse, and forced conversions.

While critics have labeled the film ‘propaganda,’ the filmmakers insist the narrative is backed by real-life research into ‘love jihad’ allegations. The movie holds a U/A 16+ certificate, though it continues to face localized protests and show cancellations in parts of Kerala.

The film features a fresh ensemble cast including Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, and Arjan Singh Aujla. With a production budget estimated at Rs 30 crore, the pressure is on. Trade experts are now tracking Sunday’s performance to see if the film can maintain this momentum and hit the Rs 10 crore mark by the end of its first weekend.