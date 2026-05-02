‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ box office collection day 1: ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2‘ released worldwide on May 1, days ahead of the 2026 Met Gala. The plot reunites the star cast, including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, after nearly 20 years. The film is also giving stiff competition to Antoine Fuqua’s ‘Michael’.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ crossed $10 million in the paid previews, one of the highest in 2026 and not too far away from ‘Michael’ or Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Project Hail Mary‘.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ box office update

Touted to be a ‘female-led’ film, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ beat Blake Lively‘s ‘It Ends With Us’ in the previews record, which made $7 million worldwide. For India, Sacnilk reported a Rs 1.7 crore advance collection across 811 shows, with a 29% occupancy rate.

As per the latest trend, though, the numbers are up 123.5% after ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2‘ grossed Rs 6.57 crore in India, with an overall net collection of Rs 5.5 crore so far.

Internationally, Global Box Office reported a $50 million opening day. As the Anne Hathaway-Meryl Streep starrer eyes a $200 million weekend, the US alone has reported a $33 million Friday, as per Deadline. With critics questioning if the sequel can enter the billion-dollar club, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is already gaining traction on social media.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Race to the box office

Fueled by nostalgia and coupled with the Met Gala buzz, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ relaunch acts as an anchor, driving people to theatres. Loaded with easter eggs and subtle references to the original, it has managed to stall the ‘Michael’ collections. In its second weekend, ‘Michael’ is now down 54% after a $12 million Friday, per Deadline. But their combined weekend scores is set to replicate a blockbuster weekend, mimicking the pattern of Thunderbolts and Sinners in 2025. The combined opening weekend tally at the box office soared past $140 million.

As the ‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ becomes the first movie in 2026 to cross the $400 million mark, India’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge‘ is not far behind. As it entered the billion-dollar club in the first week of its release, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has collected $28.3 million from the US alone, with the worldwide tally zooming past the Rs 1700 crore mark 44 days into the release.