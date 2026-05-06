Move over, everyone, because Miranda Priestly is officially back, and she is not here to play! The highly-awaited sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is currently making some serious waves at the Indian box office. Starring the iconic duo Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, the film just wrapped up its first Tuesday by adding another Rs 1.50 crore to the total collection as per Sacnilk.

This brings the total collection after five days to a very stylish Rs 18.55 crore. At this rate, the movie is expected to sashay past the Rs 20 crore mark by Wednesday evening. It has been a strong start for a movie that fans have long wanted.

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway prove they’ve still got it

The box office collection of this film has been a fun one to watch. It kicked things off with early previews that earned Rs 1.80 crore, followed by a super-solid opening weekend. On Friday, it brought in Rs 4.50 crore, and that number actually grew to Rs 4.75 crore on Saturday, as per Sacnilk.

Even on Sunday, fans were lining up, adding another Rs 4.50 crore to the tally. While the numbers naturally dipped a bit on Monday and Tuesday, staying steady at Rs 1.50 crore throughout the workweek is a great sign. Most trade experts think the film will finish its first full week with about Rs 21 crore in India.

Can this sequel become a ‘clean hit’ in India?

To earn the ‘Clean Hit’ badge, the movie needs to do more than just stay steady. It needs to absolutely pop during its second weekend. Right now, it’s following a similar path to the movie Michael. If the fans keep showing up, it will officially become the fourth Hollywood hit in India for 2026.

It’s also very close to beating the lifetime earnings of The Mummy. It just goes to show that even after all these years, the chemistry between Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway is still box office gold. People really missed seeing them on the big screen together.

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Nostalgia and star cast drive strong audience interest

We’ve all grown up watching Miranda Priestly be a total boss! This built a huge fan base that didn’t exist two decades ago. Plus, seeing the original gang back together, including Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, along with new faces like Simone Ashley, has made this a must-watch event.

Box office competition with Indian Blockbusters

Of course, it’s not all easy for our favourite fashionistas. The film is facing some heavy competition from big local hits. For example, the Marathi epic Raja Shivaji just had a massive Rs 40 crore weekend. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla is doing great worldwide, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark.