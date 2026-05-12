Two decades after Miranda Priestly first terrorised her assistants and redefined what a Hollywood comedy-drama could do at the box office, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has brought that same formidable energy to Indian cinemas.

Released on May 1, 2026, the David Frankel-directed sequel reunites Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. It has quietly carved out a steady, respectable run in India – a market that does not always roll out the red carpet for character-driven Hollywood fare.

A strong opening weekend sets the tone

The film hit Indian screens with fair momentum from day one. It collected Rs 2 crore gross in paid previews on Day 0, followed by Rs 4.6 crore on Day 1 across 1,644 shows.

The opening three-day weekend delivered an India net collection of Rs 13.35 crore across 5,592 shows, as per Sacnilk. That placed it firmly among the top performers of the May 1 release weekend, with business heavily concentrated in metro cities.

Collections were driven largely by Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru. Premium chains such as PVR INOX contributed a significant share according to Sacnilk – a pattern typical for a stylish, dialogue-led drama rather than a mass-market spectacle.

By Day 5, the film’s total India gross had climbed to Rs 18.84 crore, with a net of Rs 15.80 crore across 8,558 shows.

A controlled hold through the second weekend

Where The Devil Wears Prada 2 has impressed industry analysts in is its ability to hold ground through the weekdays – something Hollywood titles notoriously struggle with in India.

The film added an estimated Rs 2.30 crore on its second Sunday after collecting Rs 2.40 crore on Saturday. The second weekend drop stayed controlled enough to signal steady audience interest.

As per Sacnilk, by Day 12, the film’s total India gross stood at Rs 28.57 crore, with a net of Rs 23.91 crore across 15,421 shows and 7,53,432 footfalls.

Reports from Box Office Worldwide also note that the film began its second weekend with Rs 1.40 crore gross on Day 8, taking the running total to Rs 23.15 crore gross – a figure that underlines how evenly it paced itself through the week.

The sequel’s performance is especially notable given that it is a fashion-world comedy-drama with no action spectacle or franchise-universe scaffolding to lean on.

The nostalgic value of the 2006 original, combined with the returning star cast, has clearly worked in its favour, Sacnilk notes. Globally, the picture is even more commanding. As of May 10, 2026, the film had grossed $145 million in the United States and Canada and $288 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $433 million.

For India specifically, a Rs 28-crore-plus gross run over 12 days makes The Devil Wears Prada 2 one of the more successful Hollywood comedy-drama releases in recent memory – proof that when the nostalgia is strong and the star power real, Indian audiences will show up, even for a film built entirely on wit, fashion, and Meryl Streep’s imperious gaze.