Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal led the charge in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, bringing to life memorable characters like Hamza Ali Mazari and Major Iqbal. But, fans are also talking about the film’s female characters, who manage to leave a lasting impression despite limited screen time.

As Dhurandhar 2 emerges as the sixth-biggest film, some characters are nothing but forgotten. Among the performances that audiences continue to discuss are Saumya Tandon’s Ulfat and Yami Gautam’s Shazia Bano. Across the Dhurandhar franchise, these characters have carved out a space of their own—subtle yet impactful enough to spark conversations among fans long after the credits roll.

However, a child actor, Ahida Sarmai, who plays the on-screen daughter of ISI Chief Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal, won the heart of the Internet. As her father emerges as one of the most ruthless characters on-screen, she is remembered by many to add an emotional layer to the narrative, presumably giving a softer side to Iqbal’s otherwise violent character.

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Who is Ahida Sarmai?

Ahida, the on-screen daughter of an ISI chief, is a talented actor with Down Syndrome who portrays her character with dedication and confidence. Down Syndrome, by definition, is a genetic condition which affects brain and body development, as per the Cleveland Clinic.

Ahida’s creative journey extends beyond film, and she is an active theatre artist. She has spearheaded productions like Ramayana, Asha Ki Kiran, and Woh Khula Aasman. Sarmai expresses her love for the arts via painting and has displayed her work across prestigious locations, such as the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai.

However, she has never shied away from cameras or attention, as she even won the runner-up award for Miss India (Down Syndrome) in 2022 and Miss Delhi (Special Children) runner-up in 2024.

In fact, fans may even spot her again on the big screen with Maktoomb and Bebaqaain, her projects, which are yet to be released. She was photographed at the Dhurandhar 2 premier alongside the star cast, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, on the sets, Rakesh Bedi, Yami Gautam, and the Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar, among others.