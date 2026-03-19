Thalapathy Vijay’s fans will have to wait longer for the superstar’s ‘farewell’ movie Jana Nayagan on the big screen. In a surprising turn of events, the movie has hit another legal roadblock that has pushed its release date into uncertainty, once again.

The film has been at the centre of a long-standing battle with the censor board. Earlier this year, the producers even approached the court to protest the repeated delays in obtaining a screening certificate. However, in an effort to speed things up, the makers eventually withdrew their legal case and opted to send the film back for a formal re-review.

Why is Jana Nayagan facing another legal battle?

According to Puthiya Thalaimurai, the film’s re-censor review finally took place in Mumbai on March 18 after earlier delays. A special panel, including officials from Tamil Nadu, watched the film to make sure the controversial scenes had been removed. During the recent review session officials recommended that the Election Commission of India (ECI) be consulted before the film is cleared for public viewing.

The primary concern is the film’s heavy political themes. With elections just month away, authorities are being extremely cautious about any media content that could potentially influence voters or violate the Model Code of Conduct. Because Jana Nayagan has narrative elements that mirror real-world politics, the censor board believes an additional layer of clearance is necessary to ensure the film remains neutral during the polling season.

Jana Nayagan delay leaves fans frustrated

This development frustrated the audience. Many had been counting down the days to the premiere, especially after the trailers suggested a bold take on the current political situation. Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions, some supporters praise the authorities’ caution, while others criticise the delay.

The production house has not yet announced a revised release schedule. Industry experts suggest that the film may only hit the theatres once the election cycle concludes, or if the makers agree to specific edits suggested by the Commission.

EC on Jana Nayagan

For now, the fate of Jana Nayagan rests in the hands of the Election Commission. The makers are expected to meet with officials soon to discuss the specific scenes in question. Until a formal nod is received, the film remains on the shelf, leaving fans waiting for the next update.