Taylor Swift’s jock fiancé, Travis Kelce, recently appeared on his brother’s sports podcast, ‘New Heights’. In a series of unfortunate events, the Kansas City Chiefs player nearly slipped on camera as he broke the chair he was sitting on.

While Jason Kelce did not hold back his laughter, all Travis could think of was that Taylor Swift was going to ‘kill’ him. What started as a joke sent her fans into a spiral as they analysed her relationship with Kelce, in an attempt to call him a ‘red flag’. However, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fans knew he could do no wrong.

Ahead of the Super Bowl 2026, the brothers aired a special episode which was ‘dangerously funny’, as shared on their official social media page. Breaking into laughter, the Super Bowl jock leaned back and nearly fell. Facing an imbalance, he broke the chair he was sitting on. The Internet quickly started meme wars, while some netizens asked a genuine question about the size of the chair.

WARNING: This week’s episode is dangerously funny TOMORROW. SUPER BOWL PREVIEW WITH TWO SPECIAL GUESTS pic.twitter.com/aWfksOzCMt — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 3, 2026

Is Taylor Swift MIA?

February started with the Grammy Awards at the Crypto Arena this year. But there were no sightings of the billionaire pop star Taylor Swift anywhere. While she was last seen on screen for her docuseries on the Eras Tour, the red carpet was not graced by Taylor Swift at the Grammys. While fans and speculations believe that she wishes to spend more time with Kelce and focus on her personal life, others believe she’s busy planning her wedding.

This marked her first absence at the Grammys since 2023, with no nomination, attendance, or performance. Her newly released album, Life of a Showgirl, did not qualify for a nomination. Released on October 3, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ saw no nods either.

Super Bowl 2026 is scheduled to begin on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Kansas City Chiefs, two-time defending champions, will go head-to-head with the hosts, San Francisco 49ers, soon.