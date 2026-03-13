Twenty years after Miranda Priestly first made “that’s all” the coldest dismissal in cinema, the devil is back – and she has a new target. The latest teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which dropped on March 12, has set social media on fire; not just for the return of the original trio, but for the first look at Simone Ashley.

The Bridgerton star has officially joined the cut-throat world of Runway magazine, and her brief appearance in the teaser has already sparked a massive online reaction.

The ‘unbothered’ first look

The new teaser confirms that the sequel will hit theatres on May 1, 2026. While it reunites Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, the internet’s attention is firmly fixed on Simone Ashley’s mysterious new character. In one of the most discussed shots, Ashley is seen sitting directly beside Miranda Priestly during what looks to be a high-stakes meeting, looking completely unfazed by the legendary editor’s presence.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram have been quick to point out her character’s poise. According to Rolling Out Ashley’s character appears to be a moderating force or perhaps a new rival, even clearing her throat to interrupt one of Miranda’s scathing rants about ‘starving goats’ and ‘New Jersey.’

To which the iconic antagonist jokingly replies, “What? What am I not allowed to say? Methadone? New Jersey?”

Dressed in a luxury head-to-toe ensemble, her ‘unbothered’ energy has led fans to speculate that she might be the only one capable of standing up to the Devil herself.

Internet reactions and “seated” fans

The reaction to Ashley’s debut has been overwhelming, especially among fans of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton where Ashley had a leading role as Viscountess Kate Sharma. Within hours of the trailer’s release, the phrase “We are seated” began trending on fashion Twitter.

One user on X, cheering on this unusual and unexpected collaboration posted, “SIMONE ASHLEY SITTING RIGHT NEXT TO THE MERYL STREEP!!!” While another, taking a dig at Shonda Rhimes and Netflix for sidelining Ashley’s character on Bridgerton wrote, “shondaland and netflix about to suddenly remember simone ashley played one of their most popular female leads in two months time.” The post had over 15,000 likes and 200,000 views.

Others praised Simone as a fashion icon in her own right with one user commenting, “This Queen will look as stunning as the goddess she is!” and another posting, “first look at princess of the universe in absolute peak.”

Apart from the aesthetics, fans are dissecting the power dynamics shown in the clip. With Emily Blunt’s character now a powerful executive who controls the advertising revenue Miranda desperately needs, the addition of Ashley’s character adds a fresh layer of tension. Whether she is an ally to Andy Sachs or a new protégé for Miranda, Simone Ashley’s first look has successfully turned the sequel into one of the most anticipated movies of the year.