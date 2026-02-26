Donald Trump and Hollywood actor Robert De Niro‘s online feud took a scathing turn after the US President lashed out at the Oscar-winning actor on Truth Social. Amid the ongoing public clash, Trump called De Niro a ‘sick and demented person’. He even claimed that the actor had a ‘low IQ’ and that he behaved like a child.

This came after Robert De Niro’s teary-eyed appeal to his fellow Americans during a recent interview. He urged the American citizens to ‘save the country’ from his [Trump] clutches, who has vocalised his support for anti-Trump narratives on several occasions in the past.

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Deranged Robert De Niro [is] another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL!” Trump posted. “When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do, I realised that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States.”

Trump’s post on Robert De Niro

Calling out the Academy Award-winning actor, Trump added in his post, “The only difference between De Niro and Rosie is that she is probably somewhat smarter than him, which isn’t saying much.” He called America ‘bigger, better, richer, and stronger’ and said that it’s driving anti-Trump supporters, like Rosie and De Niro, ‘crazy.’

He brought up his Union Address and called out Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. They had stormed out during his speech and hurled at him in disapproval. And, Trump’s latest rant encouraged De Niro to get on a boat and leave the country with Reps.

In his post, Trump added, ” When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event, they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalised.”

What triggered Trump’s rant – What did Robert De Niro say?

Robert De Niro last appeared on MS NOW’s ‘The Best People with Nicolle Wallace’ podcast. During his conversation, he alleged, “Trump is the enemy of this country, let’s not kid ourselves. It’s that simple. Everybody has to stick together to get them out and get back on track. We can all argue and fight about our little differences and all that. This is the big problem.”

He further added that Trump was reportedly ‘destroying’ the country and urged the listeners to ‘protect the country’. He advised that people need to ‘resist’ the current situation and claimed that that’s the only way, “even if Trump dies…parts of that movement are still there, and that’s the scary part. It has to be neutralised by the people,” De Niro had added.