The fifth season of Shark Tank India concluded this week with a special campus episode, marking the end of a high-energy run that saw dozens of entrepreneurs pitch their ideas. Out of 152 pitches this season, 73 startups secured funding, with total investment commitments reaching Rs 94.88 crore.

Among the investors, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal emerged as the most active, backing a significant number of ventures throughout the season.

Top Investors and Deal Count

According to the season’s investment report, Aman Gupta led the charts by investing Rs 24.6 crore across 23 startups, making him the most active Shark this season. Kunal Bahl followed with Rs 13.83 crore invested in 14 ventures.

Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal each committed Rs 13.7 crore, although Namita backed 22 startups compared to Anupam’s 18. Ritesh Agarwal also made notable contributions, investing Rs 6.4 crore across seven businesses, while Varun Alagh matched the deal count with slightly lower funding.

New Sharks and Standout Startups

Other investors also played key roles this season. Vineeta Singh backed nine startups with Rs 4.3 crore, while new entrants like Mohit Yadav and Kanika Tekriwal invested Rs 3.7 crore and Rs 2.8 crore respectively across multiple ventures.

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At the lower end of the investment spectrum, Amit Jain, Viraj Bahl and Shaily Mehrotra recorded fewer deals this season.

Several startups stood out for their innovative ideas and pitches, including The Croffle Guys, GOAT Life, Cookie Cartel, Japam, The Bindi Project, Modge, Floreal, Phitku and Heizen, reflecting the growing diversity and ambition within India’s startup ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.