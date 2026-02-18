O’Romeo box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor’s latest, O’Romeo, released on the big screen on Friday, February 13. As it neared the Rs 10 crore mark on its opening day, the action-drama was off to a promising start. But it could not sustain the weekday slump and experienced a nearly 50 per cent drop.

Kapoor also made a comeback with Vishal Bharadwaj, a blockbuster duo which has given hits like Haider to Bollywood. Launched on the Valentine’s Weekend, O’Romeo planned to cash in on the buzz, but did not make a memorable mark as viewers on social media did not seem impressed, as Kapoor carried the show alone.

O’Romeo collection day 5: Box office update

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, O’Romeo opened to a Rs 8.5 crore day in India. With a slight uptick on the weekend, it crossed the Rs 12 crore mark, after dipping to single digit Rs 9 crore on Sunday. On the opening weekend, thus, O’Romeo collected nearly Rs 30 crore.

Starting the week slow, it dropped even further to Rs 4.75 crore. After raking in Rs 5 crore on Tuesday, the overall box office collection after five days managed to touch the Rs 40 crore mark.

In terms of occupancy, O’Romeo recorded 8.65 per cent in the morning shows, 14.31 per cent in the afternoon, 15.23 per cent in the evening, and a relatively stronger 26.50 per cent occupancy during night shows.

O’Romeo vs Tu Yaa Main: Box office collection

Adarsh Gourav’s latest, Tu Yaa Main, with Shanaya Kapoor, was off to a rock start and struggled to reach the Rs 1 crore mark. As opposed to the power-charged trailer, it did not impress the audience as it managed to collect only Rs 3.75 crore in five days. Its short-lived theatrical run was quickly overshadowed by Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo, a gory action-romance.

A dismal performance from Shanaya Kapoor’s debut release, Tu Yaa Main is a modern love story with a dark twist. In an attempt to look like Ananya Kapoor’s social-media-centric plot, Tu Yaa Main did not deliver or make a mark at the box office.