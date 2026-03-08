The wait is finally over. The trailer for Dhurandhar 2 is finally out and is breaking the internet. Within five hours of trailer release, the video crossed 9 million views, making it clear that this is the biggest movie event of 2026. While people expected to see Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt in heavy action scenes, a shot of Sara Arjun has stolen all the attention.

The mystery of the gun

In the middle of the high-speed chases and explosions, there is a very emotional shot of Yalina (played by Sara Arjun). She is the wife of Hamza, the lead character played by Ranveer Singh. In this scene, she is seen picking up a gun with tears in her eyes and a look of pure anger.

This one moment has caused a massive stir on social media. Fans are now thinking of every possibility to figure out what is happening. The big question everyone is asking: Is Hamza about to die?

On Reddit and X, the theories are everywhere. One fan wrote, “Aditya Dhar, you can’t do this! I am not emotionally ready for what Yalina just found out.”

Most people believe that Yalina finally discovers the truth about Hamza’s secret life as an R&AW agent. One heartbreaking theory suggests that she might even turn the gun on herself. “Maybe she tries to kill Hamza for lying to her, but her love won’t let her do it, so she ends her own life. That would explain why Hamza looks so destroyed in the trailer,” read a popular comment. Others think she might be threatening her own father or a villain to protect her family.

Tickets are selling out fast

The hype isn’t just online; it’s at the ticket windows too. Even though the movie officially releases on March 19, there are special ‘paid previews’ on March 18. According to BookMyShow, the film is on a total rampage. It is currently selling over 7,500 tickets every single hour.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared his excitement on X, noting that the advance bookings are some of the biggest seen in recent years. In many big cities, the prime-time shows for the 18th are already almost full. It looks like Dhurandhar 2 is going to end the dry spell at the box office and bring the crowds back to the theatres this Eid.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge – A star-studded sequel

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this film is a massive sequel to the first part, which was a global hit. Along with Ranveer and Sanjay Dutt, the movie features a huge cast including R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

The trailer has set the bar very high. From the gritty locations in Madhya Pradesh to the intense background score, everything feels like a big-screen spectacle. But despite all the action, it’s the mystery surrounding Yalina and Hamza that has fans counting down the days. We will finally get our answers when the film hits the big screen.