Veteran screenwriter and Bollywood legend Salim Khan, 90, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai today, February 17, 2026. The legendary writer was rushed to the medical facility this morning and is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Family rushes to Lilavati hospital

Shortly after the news broke, his eldest son, superstar Salman Khan, was spotted arriving at the Bandra hospital under heavy security. Wearing a black T-shirt and a cap, the Battle of Galwan actor appeared concerned as he walked straight through a crowd of paparazzi. Salman did not address the media and went straight inside to check on his father’s condition.

Other family members have also been seen at the hospital throughout the day, including Salim Khan’s daughter Alvira Khan, his son-in-law Atul Agnihotri, and grandson Ayaan Agnihotri. While the family has maintained privacy, the presence of the entire inner circle has heightened concerns among fans and well-wishers.

Why is Salim Khan hospitalised?

The exact reason for the hospitalisation remains undisclosed, as neither the hospital staff nor the Khan family has released an official medical bulletin yet. However, given that Salim Khan celebrated his 90th birthday just a few months ago in November 2025, the news of him being in the ICU has led to a wave of prayers on social media.

Salim Khan is one of Indian cinema’s most influential figures. Along with his former partner Javed Akhtar, he defined an era of Bollywood by writing iconic hits such as Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewar, and Don.

As of Tuesday afternoon, fans across the country are waiting for a formal update on his health. For now, the legendary writer remains under close medical supervision at the suburban hospital.

Salim Khan’s family

Beyond his known career, Salim Khan is the head of the Khan family, including sons Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, and daughters Alvira and Arpita Khan Sharma. Over the years, he has remained a respected figure in the film industry, often sharing insights about his journey, work and family life.



