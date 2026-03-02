Actors Awards 2026: Complete list of winners category-wise
The 32nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, celebrating performances chosen by fellow actors. Hosted by Kristen Bell and streamed live on Netflix, the night featured emotional tributes and major film and television victories.
Late Catherine O’Hara honoured in television category
The television categories provided some of the most emotional moments of the early broadcast. Seth Rogen took home the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in The Studio. During his acceptance speech, he honored his co-star, the late Catherine O’Hara, who received a posthumous award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. Rogen spoke about her kindness and her unmatched ability to lead a set with both grace and humor.
In the drama categories, Keri Russell won for her lead role in The Diplomat, beating out a highly competitive field. The night also recognized Michelle Williams, who won for her performance in the limited series Dying for Sex. These wins set the tone for an evening that has focused heavily on veteran performers who have waited years for this specific recognition from their peers.
The room is currently waiting for the motion picture winners to be announced. All eyes are on Timothée Chalamet, who is nominated for Marty Supreme. If he wins, he will become the first actor in history to win the Lead Male Actor category in two consecutive years, following his victory last year for A Complete Unknown.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leads the film nominations with seven nods, making it the film to watch for the Outstanding Cast trophy. Other top contenders include Sinners, Hamnet, and Frankenstein. Earlier in the pre-show, the stunt ensemble award for film was given to the team behind Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, marking a major win for the long-running action franchise.
Full list of winners and nominees
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners (WINNER)
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Film
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners (WINNER)
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Film
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (WINNER)
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Film
Miles Caton, Sinners
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another (WINNER)
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Film
Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan, Weapons (WINNER)
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (WINNER)