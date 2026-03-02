The 32nd Annual Actor Awards (formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards) took place yesterday, March 1, 2026, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. This ceremony is unique because the winners are chosen by their peers in the SAG-AFTRA union.

It is often seen as a major indicator for the Academy Awards since the actors make up the largest voting bloc of the Academy. The event was streamed live on Netflix and hosted by Kristen Bell, who kept the evening moving through a series of historic wins and emotional tributes.

Late Catherine O’Hara honoured in television category

The television categories provided some of the most emotional moments of the early broadcast. Seth Rogen took home the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in The Studio. During his acceptance speech, he honored his co-star, the late Catherine O’Hara, who received a posthumous award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. Rogen spoke about her kindness and her unmatched ability to lead a set with both grace and humor.

In the drama categories, Keri Russell won for her lead role in The Diplomat, beating out a highly competitive field. The night also recognized Michelle Williams, who won for her performance in the limited series Dying for Sex. These wins set the tone for an evening that has focused heavily on veteran performers who have waited years for this specific recognition from their peers.

Anticipation for the film categories

The room is currently waiting for the motion picture winners to be announced. All eyes are on Timothée Chalamet, who is nominated for Marty Supreme. If he wins, he will become the first actor in history to win the Lead Male Actor category in two consecutive years, following his victory last year for A Complete Unknown.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leads the film nominations with seven nods, making it the film to watch for the Outstanding Cast trophy. Other top contenders include Sinners, Hamnet, and Frankenstein. Earlier in the pre-show, the stunt ensemble award for film was given to the team behind Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, marking a major win for the long-running action franchise.

Full list of winners and nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners (WINNER)

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Film

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners (WINNER)

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Film

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet (WINNER)

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Film

Miles Caton, Sinners

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another (WINNER)

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Film

Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan, Weapons (WINNER)

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (WINNER)

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Noah Wyle, The Pitt (WINNER)

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Keri Russell, The Diplomat (WINNER)

Britt Lower, Severance

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen, The Studio (WINNER)

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio (POSTHUMOUS WINNER)

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Male Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper, Adolescence (WINNER)

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Female Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (WINNER)

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt (WINNER)

Severance

The White Lotus

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio (WINNER)

Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Last of Us (WINNER)

Andor

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Lifetime Achievement Award

Harrison Ford (WINNER)