Alan Ritchson, best known for starring in the web series Reacher, was recently involved in a violent altercation with his neighbour, Ronnie Taylor. Images showing the actor with visible bruises had surfaced online earlier, prompting speculation about what had happened. However, Ritchson’s bodycam footage, now viral, showed the two in a brawl as they hurled abuses at one another.

Authorities have since clarified that the Hollywood actor acted in self-defence. According to a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin confirmed that the matter had been reviewed by investigators and that the case has been closed.

“After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defence,” Pepin said. Despite the altercation, Ritchson has decided not to press charges against his neighbour, Ronnie Taylor, bringing the matter to a close.

Alan Ritchson fights neighbour Ronnie Taylor

The brawl took place earlier this month, reportedly outside Ritchson’s house. According to videos obtained by TMZ, the ‘Fast X’ actor hit Taylor, who was kneeling on the ground, several times. It also showed two young boys, who appear to be Ritchson’s children, witnessed the incident.

Ritchson’s neighbour, on the other hand, opened up about the weekend altercation. Taylor alleged that the TV actor drove his motorcycle too fast down the street on several occasions. The incident was not an isolated one. On the day of the violent exchange, Taylor reportedly confronted Ritchson after the Hunger Games star drove past his house twice. He then walked out in front of him and warned him that he must stop, or else someone was going to get hurt.

😳 "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson's body cam footage of his bloody fight with his neighbor is released. pic.twitter.com/Hxixghh9e9 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 24, 2026

According to Taylor, the situation got heated quickly after he admitted to pushing the actor twice. However, he told TMZ, “I think the second time he got off his bike, and he kicked the crap out of me.” He added, “He hit me in the back of my head [and] I went to the ground and covered myself.”

Alan Ritchson’s bodycam footage released

The footage of this exchange, allegedly recorded on Ritchson’s bodycam, of punches and kicks, surfaced online later that week. The duo can be heard exchanging strong language and pointing derogatory terms at one another.

Taylor is even seen pushing Ritchson’s bike, which led him to shove his neighbour to the ground, as per the video. The Hollywood star can be heard yelling, “By the way, all on camera! You assaulting me is all on camera.”

Law enforcement officials later confirmed to TMZ that there was an active investigation going on at the time.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.