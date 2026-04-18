Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) has had one of the biggest theatrical runs in Bollywood history, but as it enters its fifth week, the inevitable slowdown has set in.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ranveer Singh-led spy action thriller earned Rs 2.70 crore net in India on Day 30, running across 4,432 shows. The dip is a clear sign that the film, which opened to a record-breaking blitz in March, has now moved into the tail end of its theatrical run – with newer releases beginning to squeeze screen space.

A historic run winding down at the Box Office

Even as the pace of collections has slowed considerably, the cumulative numbers tell a remarkable story. After 30 days, the film’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 1,323.73 crore, while its net collection stands at Rs 1,105.82 crore, as per Sacnilk.

On the overseas front, the film has been equally dominant, raking in over Rs 417 crore gross from international markets, taking its worldwide gross past Rs 1,742 crore. The sequel has also etched its name in franchise history – the combined worldwide gross of the Dhurandhar duology has now surpassed the Rs 3,000 crore mark, making it the first Indian film series ever to achieve this feat, reports Sacnilk.

However, the industry had been expecting Dhurandhar 2 to finish its Hindi run at around Rs 1,200 crore net, which may not be possible now, given the current trend and new releases arriving next week. The film is still on course to close as one of Hindi cinema’s all-time greats, but the final tally is likely to fall short of original projections.

Theatre occupancy: Screens thinning as week five begins

The drop in occupancy has been one of the more telling signs of the film entering its final stretch. On Day 29, the film played across 8,654 shows, showing the continued audience interest deep into the fifth week – but the show count on Day 30 fell further to 4,432 as per Sacnilk, with Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar’s new release, beginning to take over multiplex screens.

The reduced show count has naturally pulled down the daily earnings, and this trend is expected to continue through the coming week. That said, the film’s overall footfall shows just how much audiences loved it. Despite the expected slowdowns, the film had maintained a strong presence even into its fourth week – a phenomena rarely seen with the rise in popularity of OTT platforms and a decrease in the appeal of watching films in theatres in recent years.

With the theatrical window likely closing soon, Dhurandhar 2 has already secured its place in the record books, even if its final run falls slightly below the expectations projected for it.