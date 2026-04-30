The Indian film industry has crowned a new king at the box office – Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has officially taken the top spot in its sixth week of release.

With Rs 1646 crore collection, the spy thriller has achieved a historic feat by surpassing the lifetime collections of the legendary Baahubali: The Conclusion.

While the movie’s international run has begun to slow, it continues to hold a firm grip on the Indian box office. This massive success has redefined what is possible for Indian cinema, proving that the sequel has resonated with audiences on an unprecedented scale.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collections

According to Sacnilk, the total worldwide gross for Dhurandhar: The Revenge has now reached a staggering Rs 1,646 crore. This massive total is driven by a dominant performance in the domestic market, where it has collected approximately Rs 1,237 crore. On the international stage, the film has managed to pull in Rs 409 crore, which is about USD 43.60 million.

Although the overseas interest has largely run its course, these numbers have already secured the film’s position as the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time, trailing only behind Dangal.

Breaking Baahubali 2 record: The biggest Indian film in its original run

For over nine years, the record for the highest-grossing Indian film during an original theatrical run was held by Baahubali: The Conclusion. While films like Pushpa: The Rule came close, none could steal the crown until now. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has officially surpassed the Rs 1,642 crore mark set by Baahubali 2.

While Dangal has a higher collection, its numbers were boosted by a later release in China. When comparing the initial release phase alone, Ranveer Singh’s latest blockbuster is now the undisputed Number 1 in Indian cinema history.

Top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies: Worldwide rankings

The box office has a new leader. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has officially claimed the top spot with a massive Rs 1,646 crore, narrowly beating out the long-standing records of Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 1,642 crore) and Pushpa: The Rule (Rs 1,632 crore).

Other massive hits like K.G.F. Chapter 2, Jawan, and RRR remain in the top tier but trail behind the new record holder by hundreds of crores. The first Dhurandhar movie also remains on the list with Rs 1,219 crore, making this one of the most successful franchises in the world.

Can Ramayana or Varanasi dethrone Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Even though Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently the king, the box office is always ready for a new challenger. The industry is already looking toward upcoming mega-budget titles that could potentially threaten this new record.

Films like Ramayana and Varanasi are slated for release soon and are carrying massive expectations from both fans and trade analysts.