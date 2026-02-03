Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has run into an unexpected legal snag even as the anticipation around the sequel continues to soar with the film’s first look out and teaser revealed. Mumbai police have registered a case against the film’s location manager for allegedly flying a drone without getting the required permissions in the South Mumbai’s high-security Fort area.

According to officials, an FIR was lodged on February 1 at the MRA Marg police station against Rinku Rajpal Valmiki under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to “willful disobedience to lawful orders of authority,” as per the complaint, reports India Today.

The Fort area is considered sensitive and usually has stricter surveillance and tighter regulations particularly when unmanned aerial vehicles are concerned.





Unauthorised drone filming prompts police action

The complaint mentions that a drone was used to film a sequence for Dhurandhar 2 without clearance from the authorities. With Dhurandhar 2’s shooting on in full swing the incident happened on February 1, the third day of the movie’s schedule in the area and according to reports actor Sanjay Dutt was also present on the sets.

Police intervened after noticing the drone activity that did not comply with security protocols.

After the incident, police issued a notice to the location manager, who was allowed to leave after completing formalities. There have been no arrests but the FIR remains active and further investigation is going on.

The makers of Dhurandhar 2, which is slated for March 19, 2026 release, have not yet issued an official statement on the matter. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have reiterated the importance of strict compliance with filming and drone regulations in restricted zones. It has stated that monitoring of shoots in high-security areas will continue in the interest of public safety.

Dhurandhar 2 first teaser revealed

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has been trending on internet ever since its teaser released on Tuesday. Fans are showing massive excitement around the second part of the Ranveer-Singh hit which will also show his transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to the dreaded gangster Hamza.

The Aditya Dhar film will release on March 19 this year clashing with Yash’s Toxic. It is also revealed that the film will be digitally made available on JioHotstar instead of Netflix.