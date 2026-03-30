Dhurandhar: The Revenge is showing no signs of slowing down. Day 11 – the second Sunday of its theatrical run – has delivered an India net of Rs 68.10 crore from 19,270 shows, a healthy jump over the weekday figures and a clear sign that the film’s hold at the box office remains firm.

The momentum from the second weekend has carried through emphatically, and the numbers are now entering territory that very few Indian films have ever reached.

Box office performance

The headline number from Day 11 is one that the industry has been watching for: as per Sacnilk, the film’s total India gross has crossed Rs 1,000 crore for the first time, standing at Rs 1,011.95 crore – achieved in just eleven days.

The total India net now stands at Rs 846.87 crore, with the worldwide total raking in collections of Rs 1,361.95 crore, according to Sacnilk – placing it fourth on the all-time list of highest-grossing Indian films, behind Dangal (Rs 2,070 crore), Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,788 crore), and Pushpa 2 (Rs 1,742 crore).

In North America, the film has crossed $22.9 million – making it the highest-grossing Indian film ever in that market, surpassing the original Dhurandhar’s lifetime total of $20.65 million as per Screen Daily. It also surpassed Baahubali 2’s $20.2 million final gross.

As per Sacnilk, Day 11 also saw the sequel cross the total lifetime box office collection of the first Dhurandhar film – a milestone that underlines just how significantly the franchise has leveled up between installments.

Theatre occupancy

As per Sacnilk, overall occupancy on Day 11 stood at 48.5% across 19,270 shows – a strong uptick from Day 9’s 31.5% and a clear sign that the second weekend has delivered the jump the makers anticipated. The Hindi format led occupancy with 53%, followed by Tamil at 49% and Telugu at 36%.

For context, the film recorded its peak occupancy of 76.1% on Day 4, with Day 3 close behind at 73.5%. The second weekend recovery to the high 40s is a strong indicator of audience hold – particularly as the film heads into its third week, where the real test will be whether it can sustain weekday numbers against the growing pull of IPL 2026. So far, every data point suggests it can.