‘Ramayana’ Movie Teaser: Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited collaboration recently unveiled their first look at an event in Los Angeles earlier this week. As fans in India celebrate Hanuman Jayanti with rituals and shows, the Ramayana teaser will officially bring Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram character to life.

Made by director Nitesh Tiwari, it is the Bollywood adaptation of the Indian epic. As the first look at Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram is officially out, the Internet only hopes for an earlier release.

Where to watch the Ramayana teaser?

Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana teaser can be viewed across social media platforms or on the official World of Ramayana page on YouTube. Released minutes ago, the trailer came with a caption, “Rama is the greatest of all time because he lived a life where the choices he made were always in the benefit of the greater good, duty over desire, and sacrifice over self.”

It added, “His legacy continues to enhance and empower humanity over time and bring the belief in the goodness of the human spirit to resolve all conflict and bring peace to the world.”

Ramayana teaser OUT: Full cast

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana features him as Lord Rama and ‘Toxic’ actor Yash as Ravana, who upcoming release is a much-awaited moment for his fans in June. It also features Sai Pallavi as Sita, who was recently seen in ‘Ek Din’, starring opposite Junaid Khan.

Ramayana stars Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and the Bollywood veteran actor Sunny Deol as Hanuman, who was last seen in the blockbuster Border 2.

Interestingly, global award-winning composer Hans Zimmer has worked closely with AR Rahman on the production of Ramayana’s music and background scores. Filmed for IMAX, it is one of the few Indian films using the technology.

Ramayana Movie Release Date

According to the official announcement, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026, which is estimated to fall between Friday, November 6 and Wednesday, November 11. However, industry insider Taran Adarsh had posted earlier that Ramayana is scheduled for a November 8 release. As per the official poster, fans will witness Ramayana Part 2 on Diwali 2027.