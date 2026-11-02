Advance weekend bookings for the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Part 1 have already surpassed Rs 50 crore gross across India, even with three days remaining before the epic-mythological actioner opens in theatres on November 5, 2026. According to box office and advance booking tracker Sacnilk, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial’s upcoming Saturday shows are particularly gaining buzz, thanks to additional cinemas and screenings coming online.

Including Sunday bookings, cumulative pre-sales have even surpassed the ₹50 crore milestone. As of 4:20 pm on Monday, Ramayana has sold Rs 55.73 crore in advance bookings across four show dates, or ₹44.91 crore without block seats. Day 3 alone is nearing the Rs 15 crore mark.

Sharp 56% rise in Ramayana Part 1 Saturday advance bookings

The anticipated Diwali blockbuster secured approximately Rs 49.75 crore gross, including blocked seats from about 11.87 lakh tracked tickets across 37,685 shows in 1,738 cinemas, according to Sacnilk’s afternoon update.

Advertisement

The advance gross for Saturday jumped from Rs 6.50 crore in the early hours of Monday to Rs 10.25 crore by the afternoon update, marking a staggering rise of approximately 56%. Sacnilk’s report suggested this sudden increase is attributed to “expanding show availability,” alongside fresh seat allocations also adding to the boost.

With Sunday figures yet to be updated, this opens room for more growth in cumulative weekend advance earnings.

Which state is leading Ramayana advance booking charts?

Maharashtra stood atop the state-wise rankings with Rs 3.62 crore for Ramayana‘s Day 3 gross, running at 11% occupancy. Delhi was next in line with Rs 2.49 crore, followed by Karnataka at Rs 1.78 crore, according to Sacnilk’s evening update.

The report shows that the top 10 states (Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab) account for 87% of the gross so far.

Multiple languages and premium formats diversify advance bookings

The Hindi-language option emerged as the dominant choice with approximately 84% of the weekend advance gross. Kannada followed suit at 9% and Telugu at 5%.

The Sacnilk report further indicated that Telangana recorded stronger occupancy than several larger Hindi markets, according to the afternoon update.

On the flip side, premium formats are also significantly contributing to Ramayana‘s advance booking numbers. Overall, IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, ICE and EPIQ screenings have generated approximately a cumulative ₹9.50 crore gross, including blocked seats, representing around 19% of the total from only 2% of the tracked shows, as per Sacnilk’s afternoon report.

ALSO READ With record pre-release, Ramayana set to light up Box Office

A previous update captured on the platform’s real-time tracking blog for Ramayana Day 3 (Sat 7 Nov) advance bookings revealed that Hindi 3D carried 46% of the gross for the mythological epic’s third day (November 7), boasting Rs 6.74 crore from 5,783 shows. At the same time, premium formats (IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE, EPIQ) held 24% of the gross from 3% of the shows.

Advance bookings for Ramayana Part 1 opened on Dussehra. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the highly anticipated theatrical release is the first installment of a two-part film. In an ambitious feat, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman collaborated to compose the score. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Yash stars as Ravana, Sai Pallavi comes in as Sita, with Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.