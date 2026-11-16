Ramayana‘s Day 12 at the Indian box office had collected a net of Rs 10.61 crore and Rs 12.52 crore gross, thanks to 11,229 shows running across the country, as of Monday afternoon.

The first day of the new week helped the mythological epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash rise to greater heights. According to box office tracker Sacnilk, the Indian actioner’s total gross collections at the domestic box office have risen to Rs 921.52 crore, and the total net is Rs 771.21 crore so far.

Ramayana inches closer to Rs 1,500 crore at the global box office

The final Indian collections for Ramayana‘s Day 12 in theatres will be reported at night. Since it’s a weekday, total earnings for Monday alone could slump compared to the surging uptick in ticket sales over the weekend. On Day 10 (Saturday, November 14), the Nitesh Tiwari directorial’s net earnings jumped 51.6% from Friday, bringing the single-day net figures to Rs 72.90 crore. Day 11 (Sunday, November 15) surged slightly higher again to finish at a net of Rs 75 crore.

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In the meantime, as the Namit Malhotra production continues to set new precedents for Indian cinema worldwide, the film has collected an estimated Rs 1,384.50 crore at the global box office in just 11 days, including Rs 475 crore gross from overseas markets.

Combining the worldwide gross for 11 days of its theatrical run with its Monday’s gross collection from India so far brings the total to Rs 1,397.02 crore. Even if the recorded sum doesn’t include today’s international box office earnings, and with the previous numbers being preliminary and subject to revision, Ramayana’s global sales are likely to have eclipsed the Rs 1,400 crore mark by now and are possibly eyeing the Rs 1,500 crore milestone next.

Global box office tussle in 2nd weekend: Ramayana vs Godzilla Minus Zero

Although the Japanese monsterverse has already expanded with its latest offering Godzilla Minus Zero at the worldwide box office, the gigantic reptilian creature has yet to wage a war against the Hindu deity saga in India. The Japanese blockbuster, whose release date was postponed in the South Asian country to avoid clashing IMAX openings, is set to premiere in Indian theatres on November 20.

On the flip side, Godzilla emerged as a major obstacle for the Indian film in overseas markets as both compete for premium screens and audience fervour. In the opening weekend, the Japanese spectacle beat Ramayana Part One on the global chart (November 6-8) with an estimated $63 million, eclipsing the Indian epic’s Rs 52.20 million, according to Rentrak’s figures cited by Sacnilk.

Takashi Yamazaki’s sequel to 2023’s Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One generated $21.30 million globally through IMAX screens alone, stealing the show as the biggest IMAX debut for a Japanese film.

However, the tide appears to have turned in favour of Namit Malhotra’s magnum opus in the second weekend at the worldwide box office. Rentrak’s global Sunday estimates for November 13-15 show that Ramayana minted $38.10 million worldwide, staying just behind the latest Hollywood premiere, Ebenezar, which opened with $42 million.

The new Godzilla film, however, slipped further down to the fourth spot with $15.66 million, trailing The Cat in the Hat. As a result, the Indian mythological offering’s global box office collection this past weekend was more than twice that of the postwar Japanese monster flick.

Ramayana closes in on another Hindi box office milestone

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has already ticked numerous records off the checklist, but its winning streak is far from over. Ramayana is now approaching an exclusive Hindi box office achievement, as it is potentially on the way to becoming the second-fastest film to reach the milestone.

Ramayana collected Rs 582.25 crore Hindi net in 11 days, box office tracker Sacnilk reported on Monday. As of 3 pm, the film had minted Rs 8.48 crore net from 9,413 Hindi shows on the twelfth day of its theatrical run. On the back of the biggest second weekend in Indian box office history across all languages, the epic offering is now less than Rs 10 crore away from unlocking the Rs 600 crore level. For the unversed, Pushpa 2 established the exclusive club in 2024.

Regardless of the geographical territory, Ramayana is now a testament to how Indian cinema can confidently race against international releases worldwide. Baahubali 2 and RRR had already established that films from the subcontinent can generate audience buzz surpassing their traditional limits.

Altogether, these Indian releases appear to be generously warming up the environment for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming silver-screen marvel, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Poised for a massive global debut, the big-budget action flick is set to roll out in theatres on April 7, 2027.