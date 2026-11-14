Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, has crossed Rs 1,110 crore worldwide within nine days of release. The film entered the Rs 1,000-crore global club in just eight days, becoming the 10th Indian film to achieve the milestone.

According to box-office tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana earned Rs 47.85 crore net in India on Day 9 across 22,993 shows. This took its domestic net collection to Rs 612.45 crore, while India’s gross collection stood at Rs 732.20 crore.

The film’s overseas gross reached Rs 378.50 crore after Day 9, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 1,110.70 crore.

On Day 10, Sacnilk’s early estimate showed earnings of Rs 11.78 crore net from 7,258 shows till 11 am. Hindi contributed Rs 9.68 crore, Kannada Rs 1.04 crore, Tamil Rs 77 lakh and Telugu Rs 29 lakh. The tracker said the final Day 10 figure would be updated later in the day.

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A Diwali-driven run

Ramayana released worldwide on November 5 and benefited from the Diwali holiday period. It collected more than Rs 100 crore net in India on a single day earlier in the week, helping it reach the Rs 1,000-crore worldwide mark within eight days.

The film is now Ranbir Kapoor’s first Rs 1,000-crore worldwide grosser. It has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of his 2023 film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Ramayana is currently the second-biggest Indian film of 2026, behind Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, according to The Indian Express. Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 1,813.39 crore worldwide, while Ramayana had reached Rs 1,110.70 crore by Day 9.

The film has also overtaken the lifetime worldwide totals of Pathaan (Rs 1,055 crore), Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 1,042.25 crore), RRR (Rs 1,230 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,215 crore). However, it remains behind Pushpa (Rs 1,742.10 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,788.06 crore), Dhurandhar 2 and Dangal (Rs 2,070.30 crore).

Hindi leads the earnings

Hindi remains the biggest contributor to Ramayana’s India net earnings. On Day 10, Hindi accounted for Rs 9.68 crore, or 82.2 per cent of the day’s estimated Rs 11.78 crore net collection. Kannada followed with Rs 1.04 crore, while Tamil and Telugu added Rs 77 lakh and Rs 29 lakh respectively.

The film’s strong performance across languages has helped it sustain collections beyond its opening week. Sacnilk’s Day 9 update showed a 10.6 per cent drop from Day 8’s Rs 53.50 crore net, but the weekend is expected to provide another boost.

With Rs 1,110.70 crore already in the bank, Ramayana needs another Rs 702.69 crore worldwide to match Dhurandhar 2’s Rs 1,813.39 crore total. Whether it can challenge that benchmark will depend on its second-weekend hold and overseas performance.

For now, the film has secured its place among India’s biggest global box-office successes. Its next target is to consolidate its position in the Rs 1,100-crore club and move closer to the top five Indian films of all time.