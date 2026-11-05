As the Diwali season lights up Indian movie theatres, Ramayana box office collection Day 1 figures are also showing promise. As of November 5, the opening day of the mythological epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film is running across more than 11,600 shows and has collected a net of Rs 22.60 crore in India, according to box office tracking data from Sacnilk’s latest afternoon report (1:03 pm).

Ramayana Day 1 Box Office: Rs 20 crore gross mark crossed

Of the massive net Rs 22.60 crore pool, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial had generated Rs 16.04 crore from 9,404 Hindi shows, Rs 3.02 crore from 649 Kannada shows, Rs 2.27 crore from 873 Telugu shows, Rs 88 lakh from 442 Tamil shows and Rs 39 lakh from 253 Malayalam shows. According to Sacnilk’s report, these numbers brought the total India gross collection to Rs 26.67 crore from 11,621 shows, as of 1 pm. Final collections have yet to be reported.

Rayamana Part 1 scores advance booking milestone

Earlier this morning, Sacnilk’s real-time live blog on Ramayana Part 1’s earnings revealed that Namit Malhotra’s production was already boasting one of the biggest opening-day booking totals in Bollywood history. The epic actioner closed its Day 1 advance at Rs 50.08 crore India gross, including blocked seats, and Rs 42.96 crore excluding them.

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Thanks to its staggering surge in advance bookings, the final tally helped the movie surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Ramayana now has the second-biggest Bollywood opening-day advance booking of all time, behind only the Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2.

Ramayana Rise of a Legend Early Reviews

Early reviews pouring in from celebrities are signalling even greater heights for the Indian epic. The film has so far drawn positive reactions from critics and audiences alike.

Actor Sunir Lahri, renowned for playing Lakshman in BR Chopra’s Ramayan, had showered Ravi Dubey with immense praise for his depiction of the mythological character in the new film.

He wrote on X, “The innocence n intensity should be reflected in the character of Laxman is visible in the new Ramayana. Hearty wishes for the success of the new Ramayana.”

Karan Johar only had good things to say about the epic playing in theatres now. RAMAYANA ….. a story immersed in our cultural veins… a story generations have grown up on… a story that is an embodiment of Values, traditions and pure humanity. You have read it, seen it, told it… and YET to be BLOWN away by its cinematic adaptation is no short of a Miracle! I salute, I applaud and I have the deepest respect for each and every team member of Ramayana…. All of us can dream it… they actually went out and achieved it!!!!”, he wrote on Instagram.

He went on to hail Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari’s contributions and vision for the movie.

“To @iamnamitmalhotra all I have to say is that you have deeply INSPIRED me to be brave, to be audacious and to stand for the most essential ingredient of a creator…. CONVICTION!! @niteshtiwari22 … Sir… so much love and respect for your immaculate craft and solid confidence to tell a simple story so simply and yet soo solidly,” the Bollywood filmmaker added in his lengthy review, which also individually lauded Ranbir, Sai and Ravi for their performances.

Calling Ramayana Part 1 a “beautiful film,” casting director Mukesh Chhabra tweeted, “The magic that has been created is truly unbelievable. All of you are going to feel so happy and proud of this film. It’s pure magic. Just wait and watch! I don’t want to say anything more. Just wait.”

Filmmaker SS Karthikeya heaped praise on the film’s grandeur and the star-studded cast’s performance. “What a visual spectacle! Every actor nailed it,” he wrote on X, applauding Namit Malhotra for his “relentless ambition.”