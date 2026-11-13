The blockbuster Indian Diwali theatrical event Ramayana: Rise of a Legend continues to rise at the global box office, as it eyes a praiseworthy overseas benchmark. Meanwhile, in India, Ramayana Day 9 box office figures have boosted the epic actioner’s total gross collections to Rs 682.31 crore and net to Rs 570.75 crore, according to Sacnilk’s Friday noon update.

As the 11th Indian film to enter the elite Rs 1000-crore club at the global box office, Ramayana‘s first instalment has become the third-fastest Indian film to cross that mark. The only other two films ahead of the Diwali banger are Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Thanks to the surging numbers, the Indian epic is now also Ranbir Kapoor‘s highest-grossing film to date, topping even Animal.

On the other hand, Namit Malhotra’s visual spectacle has broken another record, becoming the first Bollywood film to reach the Rs 50 crore net milestone through its Kannada-dubbed version alone on the ninth day. It is also only the second Bollywood flick to cross Rs 100 crore gross in Karnataka, trailing just Dhurandhar 2.

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Ramayana Box Office Day 9 collection in India

As of Day 9 of its silver screen opening in the subcontinent, the Nitesh Tiwari magnum opus is running across 7,532 shows and has minted a net of Rs 6.15 crore on Friday alone, according to box office tracker Sacnilk. A vast majority of these earnings come from 6,483 Hindi-language shows in India (Rs 4.97 crore), followed by 318 Tamil shows (Rs 43 lakh), 318 Kannada shows (Rs 41 lakh), and 413 Telugu shows (Rs 34 lakh).

The final India collections of the day have yet to be reported.

Ramayana clinches rare feat at the global box office

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Indian epic is already boasting a running global total of $101.9 million, according to a report by Deadline. Currently at 94% with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, the Namit Malhotra production opened at No. 2 at the global box office with $55.7 million this past weekend. The Hindu mythology pic trailed behind another Asian big-hitter, Godzilla Minus Zero, which roared $63 million worldwide.

With Sony handling Ramayana in foreign territories, a press note previously indicated that the first installment of the two-part film was the most watched movie globally over the Diwali holiday, selling 11 million tickets.

In the meantime, Sacnilk is also reporting that an Indian film collecting $40 million overseas during its initial theatrical run is a rare feat, especially since some of the South Asian country’s biggest worldwide blockbusters finished below that mark despite attracting massive returns at home. Ramayana Part One now stands tall as one of the rare Indian releases to establish such a number within just nine days, racing towards a new record for Indian cinema.

The $40 million club is particularly small, with Baahubali 2, Pathaan, Jawan and Dhurandhar 2 as established members. However, none of these releases achieved the milestone in such a short window of time as Ramayana Part One; Pathaan took two weeks to surge that high, and Jawan and Dhurandhar 2‘s numbers secured the rare win even later during their third weekend.

Venky Box Office indicated that Ramayana collected $17.49 million from the US and Canada markets combined after seven days. With those numbers, the film narrowly surpassed Dhurandhar 2’s $17.32 million earnings over the same period.

Emerging as a heavy lifter for Ramayana Part 1, North America is responsible for nearly half of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial’s international business, according to a Sacnilk report. In North America, the film even consolidated a new first-Monday record for an Indian film, helping its total earnings cross the lifetime collections of Jawan, Pushpa 2, RRR and Animal in the same region within its opening week.

According to the Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, the mythological flick starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi has particularly gained big numbers in the United Kingdom, where it earned record-breaking opening numbers. By Wednesday, Ramayana had already grossed around 2.90 million ($3.85 million), becoming the first Indian film to top the official UK and Ireland weekend box office chart. As a result, it has surpassed Dhurandhar 2‘s extended opening-week collection of 2.75 million, achieved in eight days, as opposed to Ramayana‘s seven-day total.