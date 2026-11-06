After closing Day 1 with 25,200 shows across India, collecting a net of Rs 64.85 crore and grossing Rs 77.50 crore, Ramayana Day 2 box office collection pushed the gross beyond the Rs 117 crore mark.

As of 8:03 pm, the Ranbir Kapoor-led Indian mythological film was running across 20,263 shows and had collected a net of Rs 34.06 crore and Rs 40.19 crore gross on Friday alone, according to box office tracker Sacnilk. In comparison, the Diwali blockbuster collected a net of Rs 22.60 crore and grossed Rs 26.67 crore from 11,621 shows as of 1 pm on Thursday (Day 1).

As the first installment of a two-part movie, the Ranbir and Sai Pallavi-starrer’s worldwide gross was Rs 127.50 crore after Day 1, with overseas shows responsible for Rs 50 crore net, according to Sacnilk’s report. With these numbers under its belt, Ramayana Part 1 has now joined the top 15 overall Indian openers.

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Ramayana box office collections grosses over Rs 117 crore on Day 2

The combined two-day figures brought total Indian gross collections of Ramayana: Part One to Rs 117.69 crore and total net to Rs 98.91 crore as of Friday evening. The final collections of the day have yet to be reported.

The second day’s Rs 98.91 crore net earnings were dominated by 17,265 Hindi shows, which helped bring in net earnings of Rs 25.42 crore on Friday. Leading Southern versions, Kannada came next with 802 shows producing Rs 3.62 crore, thanks to Yash’s portrayal of Ravana.

At No. 3, the fans’ Telugu choice brought in net earnings of Rs 3.02 crore from 1,320 shows. Meanwhile, 487 Tamil shows were responsible for Rs 1.11 crore, and 389 Malayalam shows produced Rs 89 lakh, according to Sacnilk’s live tracker at 8:03 pm.

Which region dominated Ramayana Day 2 box office collection

While the National Capital Region (NCR) had the most Hindi (3D) shows on Day 2 (1,123) with 16.7% occupancy, Bengaluru led the way in occupancy at 47.3%. The Silicon Valley of India, however, had significantly fewer shows (244) than the NCR, according to Sacnilk’s evening report.

Mumbai was second place in terms of the number of shows (939), followed by Pune (429), Ahmedabad (313) and Kolkata (298).

Ramayana breaks pre-Diwali opening day record

With just two days into the epic actioner’s journey in Indian theatres, Ramayana Part 1 has already set multiple benchmarks. Having already celebrated the second-biggest Bollywood opening-day advance booking of all time, Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus also broke the record for the biggest pre-Diwali opening day.

The film beat competition from the Khans to secure these milestones. While the Namit Malhotra production surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to clinch the pre-sales achievement, it surpassed Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which netted Rs 44.50 crore, to score the pre-Diwali fame.

Some other benchmarks the film has recorded so far include Ramayana becoming Ranbir Kapoor’s highest career opening day with an India net of Rs 64.85 crore, soaring above Animal’s Rs 63.80 crore net. Additionally, the mythological big-screen marvel also settled in as the third -highest career opening day for Yash behind KGF: Chapter 2 and Toxic, as reported by Sacnilk.

Ramayana also stands apart as the second-biggest original Hindi release of 2026. It grabbed that title by beating Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, which netted Rs 62 crore, and now sits behind just Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs 102.55 crore net).